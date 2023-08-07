Simone Biles Had "Tears of Joy" After Her Impressive Return to Gymnastics

And her husband's comments deserve a gold medal.

Published on August 7, 2023 @ 05:41PM
Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Core Hydration Classic
Over the weekend, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles competed in her very first gymnastics event since she stepped away from the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Thanks to an impressive performance, she earned the all-around title at the event and punched her ticket to the US National Gymnastics Championships at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., later this month.

For anyone wondering about her scores, Biles proved once again she is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time (she took home the top award, after all) with a 15.4 in the vault, 14.9 in the floor exercise, 14.8 on the balance beam, and 14.0 on the uneven bars. Those marks earned her first place in the all-around competition, the vault, floor routine, and balance beam. She came in third place on the uneven bars.

"Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me 🫶🏾," she wrote on Instagram Sunday evening after the event wrapped up.

Jonathan Owens, Biles's husband and NFL safety, showed his support with a super-sweet comment on the post, writing, "So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️ Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much." Like all of us, it seems like Owens was elated to see Biles back in the game and taking the first steps to get to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena

"It felt really good, especially after everything that's happened over the past year," Biles told NBC after the competition, referencing her mental blocks and her struggles with the "twisties" back in 2021. "Everyone that was cheering, made posters and all that in the crowd, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me. And I got back out here and I did what I was training, so I'm very happy with the result."

"I always kind of knew, as soon as everything that happened in Tokyo. So this time, I'm doing it for me," she continued. "I worked a lot on myself, and I believe in myself a little bit more, just coming back out here and starting the first steps again."

When CNBC asked about her about her Olympic aspirations, Biles didn't definitively say she's heading back to the games — yet.

"We're still in the working steps," Biles said. "My main goal was this, and then championships. And then after that, we'll look onto World, and then we'll see, but so far it's heading in the right direction. But I still have to work on myself; I'm still going to do my therapy. I'm still going to put myself first."

