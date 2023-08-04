Here's Your First Look at Simone Biles's Return to Gymnastics Ahead of the 2024 Olympics

Ahead of this weekend's U.S. Classic at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Simone Biles is back on the uneven bars with an audience for the first time since she stepped away from the event (and competition in general) during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (which were actually held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Photos from the practice showed Biles warming up in a white tracksuit and practicing on the bars and other apparatus in a red leotard.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

USA Gymnastics announced in June that Biles would be returning to competition at the event, which is set to be televised on Peacock and CNBC this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Olympics & Paralympics's official X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) page shared a clip of Biles on the uneven bars, adding the caption "See Simone SOAR!" with a goat emoji for obvious reasons.

Since news broke that she'd be back in competition with her eyes on the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, Biles has been open on social media about putting her mental health first and sharing that she’s been going to “lots of therapy.”

“I’ve had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas & work on healing is a blessing,” she wrote on Instagram last month, according to People. During a Q&A session that she hosted on the social media platform, Biles explained that the uneven bars would prove to be a challenge and that she had to overcome an initial fear of "twisting."

“It's always bars … mentally and physically but this go around BABY!!! Twisting on any event,” Biles wrote of the apparatus that gave her the most hesitation. “Mainly because when the twisties happen you go right into the gym and work on it. I took over a year off and THEN came back ... So, I was petrified. But I’m fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good.”

