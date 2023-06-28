Simone Biles Is Returning to Gymnastics

This year's U.S. Classic will be her first competition since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Published on June 28, 2023
Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Simone Biles is returning to competitive gymnastics. Team USA shared the news via Twitter, announcing that Biles would take part in the U.S. Classic this year in August. It will be her first competition since the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Biles hasn't confirmed that she'll compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

"I think, right now, I still have to heal mentally and physically, so I will be in Paris. I just don't know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member, so we'll just have to see," Biles said during an appearance with James Corden

Biles stepped away from many events at the Tokyo games, citing her "mental health and safety." 

Later that year, she told Entertainment Tonight that she received an "overwhelming amount of love and support of outreach of fans, family."

"I'm just very blessed to still be in this position and to have so many people reaching out, showing love and respect for me," she said. "It shines a whole new light on the sport and ourselves as not just an athlete, but as a human."

Simone Biles of The United States poses for photos with her multiple gold medals during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Biles cited the "twisties" as the reason she removed herself from competition at the 2020 games (which actually took place in 2021). The New York Times describes them as a "potentially dangerous condition" that affects gymnasts.

At the time, she said she wasn't in the proper “head space” to continue and was concerned about potentially injuring herself.

“It just sucks when you are fighting with your own head,” she said.

