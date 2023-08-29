Simone Biles Just Became the Oldest Woman to Win the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at 26

And she got a standing ovation, too.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 11:39AM
Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Photo:

getty

Simone Biles is back, baby. On Sunday, the iconic gymnast topped the podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships for the eighth time, not only marking her dominant return to the sport following a two-year mental health break, but also breaking records as she became the oldest woman to ever win the title at 26 years old.

After taking home the all-around title for the first time back in 2013 (at just 16 years old), Biles famously went on to become the most decorated U.S. gymnast in World Championships history. Now, 10 years later, Simone returned to the competition to clinch her eighth title in San Jose, Calif. over the weekend, beating the previous record of seven wins set by Alfred Joachim in 1933.

Simone Biles competes in the balance beam on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

getty

“It feels really special,” Biles told NBC after her victory. “I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit eight for eight. I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”

Biles continued, “It’s really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me, so I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing and I love the fans, I love the crowd. It was really special.”

The gymnast walked away with an all-around total score of 118.40, followed by Shilese Jones with 114.550 and Leanne Wong with 111.100. 

Simone’s U.S. Championships win comes two weeks after her victory in the U.S. Classic and over two years after she opted to take a break from the sport following her appearance at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021. While Biles is expected to compete at the world championships in Belgium next month, she’s yet to confirm whether she will compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Show Paris Fashion Week 2023
Nicole Richie Wished Her Younger Sister Sofia a Happy Birthday With the Sweetest Throwback Photo
Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Netflix Princess Diana
‘The Crown’ Will Handle Princess Diana’s Death With “Enormous" Sensitivity
Jennifer Lawrence Black Dress Crimped Updo "Dark Phoenix" 2019 Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence Broke One of Fashion's Oldest Rules With Her Stealth Wealth OOTD
SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH
Why Melissa Joan Hart Was Almost Fired From 'Sabrina'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Wore a Tropical Gown With Her Natural Gray Curls to Her Daughter Margaret Qualley's Wedding
Phone Case Brand Frequently Worn By Martha Stewart and Blake Lively Is On Sale
The Brand Behind the Genius Accessory Worn by Blake Lively and Martha Stewart Is Up to 75% Off Now
Jennifer Aniston Pvolve Campaign
Jennifer Aniston Paired Her Athleisure With an Unexpected Tiny Half Ponytail
Pamela Anderson for Aritzia Babaton
Pamela Anderson Broke a Major Skincare Rule to Get Her Signature ‘90s Makeup
Dominique Fishback Has a Self-Care Burn Book, but Itâs Not What You Think
Dominique Fishback Has a Self-Care Burn Book, but It’s Not What You Think
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry’s New Glow Could Be Coming From This Major Change
Rita Ora Ibiza Lime Green Dress
Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer
An Oral History of the 1999 U.S.A. vs. China Womenâs World Cup Final
Soccer Icons Brandi Chastain and Michelle Akers on the Match That Changed Everything
Irina Shayk Tennis
Irina Shayk Hit the Tennis Court in the Most Impractical Pair of Shoes
Day of Indulgence
Inside Hollywood's Exclusive Girls-Only Summer Soirée