Simone Ashley’s R&R Included Not One But Two Trendy Swimsuits

It is peak summer holiday season, and with that comes a bevy of great swimwear content from all your favorite fashion It girls. In fact, it wouldn't be summer without an Instagram feed filled with itty-bitty, teenie-weenie bikinis and high-cut one-pieces. Following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley is the latest to document her much-needed R&R with a dose of swimsuit inspo.

Simone Ashley/Instagram

On Thursday, the Bridgerton actress shared a series of snaps enjoying “a week off in my favorite place 🍓☀️” at what appeared to be a lake house while wearing not one but two different yet very similar bathing suits. In one image, Simone decorated a triple-berry cake with colorful fruit while sporting a black scallop-trimmed one-piece with denim Daisy Dukes. A cheetah-print scrunchie pulled her dark brown curls out of her face, and she accessorized with Christian Dior cat-eye framed sunglasses.

She also shared another selfie showing off her second scallop-edged bikini: an itty-bitty white triangular top paired with low-rise wide-leg jeans. Her summer-ready glam ushered in clean girl vibes with little-to-no makeup and beach-y waves. A colorful, vibrant crochet bucket hat, as well as tortoiseshell sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a gold seashell necklace, rounded out her warm-weather look.

Simone Ashley/Instagram

Elsewhere in the dump, Simone enjoyed the lakeside views while playing ultimate frisbee, taking her pooch for daytime strolls, and decorating sweet baked goods. When she was not frolicking in her swimsuits, Simone dressed practical for the summer temps, opting for a pair of white denim boyfriend shorts with coordinating trainers and crew socks, topped with a Kelly-green patterned crop top.

