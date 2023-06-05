Simone Ashley Says Fans Can Expect a New "Softness" From Her 'Bridgerton' Character

If Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma was known for one thing in Bridgerton's sophomore season, it wasn't her warm and welcoming personality. But, when speaking to Elle at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park outside of New York City, the actress and newly minted mermaid (she stars as one of Ariel's sisters in Rob Marshall's live-action remake of the Disney classic The Little Mermaid) says that fans can expect to see a new, softer side of Kate when the third season of Bridgerton drops (we still don't know when that is, so Netflix needs to drop some news, STAT).

“I think you're going to see a much more softer side coming this season,” she explained. And it'll come out in more ways than one, she notes, saying that viewers might notice a shift in her wardrobe as well as her demeanor (which, admittedly, did change as season 2 progressed). And because she knows what the fans want to hear, Ashley added that Kate is "going to be quite content with her husband [played by Jonathan Bailey]." With that, a million more Anthony Bridgerton stans just swooned.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Ashley also spoke about her time under the sea, saying that the cast remains close. The movie stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and the cast includes Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs.



“I made so many incredible friends for life,” she said. “And working with Rob Marshall [the director] was just such a joy. It was such an honor, and to see Halle shine [as Ariel], it's just amazing.”

And like the song goes, the seaweed is always greener. While many people fantasize about life as a mermaid, Ashley explained that it wasn't all fun and combing your hair with a fork, er, dinglehopper.

“We started in 2019. We did mermaid training," she said of the process of becoming a mermaid. "We did a lot of stunt training to learn how to make it look like real swimming once we were on there.”

