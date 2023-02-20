Simone Ashley Just Went Braless In A Sparkly, Side Boob-Baring Party Top

Yes, Viscountess.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 @ 02:36PM
Simone Ashley Sparkly Top

In case you missed it, Simone Ashley is continuing to prove that (red carpet or not), she’s going to eat (!!!). After yassifying bondage this past summer in a black, cut-out halter dress and sporting a golden Moschino bralette at the 2022 Met Gala, the actress further proved that she is and always will be the diamond of the season by stepping out in a sparkly braless number on Sunday. 

The Bridgerton star donned the glittery silver Alexandre Vauthier look in question when attending the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party over the weekend. A bedazzled sleeveless top featuring two front panels (connected at the top with a dainty necklace-style collar) made up her look's focal point, and she paired the sparkles with slouchy, high-waisted trousers. Ashley accessorized with black pointy heels, a matching Marina Raphael’s CARA bag, and diamond and pearl drop earrings by Alessandra Rich.

On the beauty front, Simone effortlessly wore her raven hair in a middle part with beach waves and opted for a smoky undereye, a nude lip, and a classic white manicure.

The outing comes amid a busy (and fashionable!) season for the star, who stepped out for London Fashion Week only a day prior in a look by 16Arlington that included a plaid high-neck sleeveless mini dress and knee-high heeled boots. Shortly before that, she gave her take on the sheer dress trend with a yellow see-through and long-sleeve dress by BLUMARINE with flower appliquès.

