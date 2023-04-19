Simona Tabasco Wore the Perfect Pair of Gucci Flares

No, you're cute jeans.

Simona Tabasco
These days, denim trends come and go at the snap of a finger — making it nearly impossible to keep up. One silhouette that makes stepping away from skinny jeans look so easy is flares. It’s the denim trend that was once affiliated with groovy, free-spirit style and is now a more sophisticated and polished option. Case in point? Simona Tabasco’s blue jean baby ensemble at the sixth annual Canneseries International Festival.

On Tuesday, the actress sported an eclectic mix of styles for the festival, combining a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg Gucci jeans topped with a light pink ruffle-trimmed blouse (complete with flounce sleeves and Gucci-emblazoned gold buttons). Further elevating the outfit (literally), The White Lotus star added a pair of cream platform heels along with delicate gold hoops and white-trimmed cat eye sunglasses with flashy silver lenses. 

She kept her glam simple, opting for rosy pink cheeks and glossy lips. As for her hair, she styled her fringe bangs for a ’70s-inspired feathery look and added flippy ends.

Simona Tabasco

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Just the day before, Simona swapped the relaxed denim piece for a serious-yet-feminine look. On Monday, walking the pink carpet in black sky-high heels, she wore a head-to-toe Gucci suit comprised of a white pussy bow button-up cropped blouse layered with a black cropped lapel blazer and paired with low-rise tailored slacks. She accessorized the polished suit with a bedazzled clutch and a stack of diamond hoop earrings. Beauty-wise, she opted for her go-to effortless glam, but made a loud statement with her choice of hairstyle — a sleek back bubble braid updo with fringe bangs.

