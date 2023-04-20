My Secret to a Faux Sun-Kissed Glow Is This Skin Tint From a Makeup Brand Hailey Bieber Uses

In case you missed my last big spiel about Simihaze Beauty, it’s the latest “It” girl brand founded by Palestinian twin sisters and DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra. The duo have been influencers and street-style photography subjects since they were tweens, so it’s no surprise that their beauty brand exploded in popularity once it hit the market in 2021, gaining attention from editors like myself and celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber alike.

Bieber has worn and praised a few Simihaze products, most recently calling out its Solar Tint Blush Duo. As much as I like that product, the one that really makes my heart sing is Sun Flush Lip, Eye, and Cheek Tint. Sun Flush is a multi-use pigment that comes in five neutral earth-tone shades and can be used anywhere and everywhere on your face. My go-to method is to generously dot it in Peach or Baby on the upper part of my cheekbones and on my nose in a W shape across my face. I buff the color out with a loose bristled blush and viola, my complexion looks like I’ve just returned from vacation.

The bottle opens and untwists like a lip gloss — complete with a doe foot wand applicator — but unlike lip gloss, Sun Flush has a blendable formula made with hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid and skin-soothing allantoin, making it thin, buildable, and easy-to-spread. The finish is not matte or glossy either — it simply looks like your skin.

The all-over tint is great for a faux-vacation glow, but it has a lot of other uses and benefits. For one, it’s great to travel with; I can pack this one product and know I have something in my bag I can zhuzh my eyes, cheeks, and lips up in a flash. It serves a similar function in my purse — I don’t have to have an entire makeup bag on me at all times to commit to spontaneous plans. I throw in Sun Flush and a small tube of concealer and I’m good to go.

Head to Simihaze to shop Sun Flush for an exuberant and youthful summer complexion. While you’re there check out the eye stickers and blush Hailey Bieber’s a fan of, too.

