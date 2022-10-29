I'm a Beauty Editor, and I'm Calling It: This Under-the-Radar Makeup Brand Is Bound to Go Viral

Yesterday, I got an email that makeup brand Simihaze Beauty is now available at Sephora and I actually squealed. I have been obsessed with the brand since its launch in the summer of 2021 and have since recommended it to people nonstop. The issue for many was that it was only available on the Simihaze website, which was a hurdle for many who preferred to shop at Sephora, Ulta, or other major retailers.

Even if you think you’ve never seen the brand before, chances are, you have — Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were early fans. At the moment, Simihaze is one of those under-the-radar, beloved-by-industry-insiders types of brands, though I wouldn’t be surprised if that changed. Between the celebrity fanbase, aesthetic packing, and chic yet easy-to-use products, its entry into Sephora is likely just the beginning of its beauty industry regime.

Simihaze was created by Palestinian twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra. Street style obsessives may remember them from the heyday of fashion week photographers like The Sartorialist. The twins have been fixtures of front-row fashion shows since they were 14 years old (casual).

The heavy, high-quality, fun-and-bright-yet-sleek and minimal packaging is the type of makeup product you leave out on your vanity — it’s just so pleasant to look at, and in my experience, elicits so many “Oh my God, what is that? It’s so cool” type of compliments.

But the great packaging is just the tip of the iceberg because the products are well-pigmented, easy to use, and fun to play around with. Right now, the Simihaze line has probably two dozen products, but Sephora is easing into things with seven of the brand’s core products — Super Slick Tinted Lip Balm, Easy Lash Clean Lift Tubing Mascara, Sun Flush All-Over Face Tint, Eye Play Gem Stickers, Velvet Blur Matte Lipstick, Lunar Lip Gel Gloss, and Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo (which Hailey Bieber says is part of her date-night makeup routine).

You really can’t go wrong with any of the seven products at Sephora, but below are a few of my favorites.

Simihaze Beauty Sun Flush All-Over Face Tint Liquid Blush

This is a hall-of-fame product, not just for the brand, but for makeup in general. Sun Flush is really the best name for this product, because that’s exactly what it gives you. Simihaze has somehow bottled that glow I had as a child when the sun kissed my sunscreen-less face and left me looking eternally flushed, like an Eric Rohmer character.

There are five shades and they are equally malleable; Each is subtle and sheer, but can be built up to whatever degree you like. The formula is one of the most uniform, non-patchy liquids I’ve ever tried. And because Sun Flush can be used everywhere on your face, this is great for a monochrome look and for keeping in your purse should you make last-minute plants and need a little zhuzh.

Simihaze Beauty Velvet Blur Matte Lipstick Balm

I think we were all sufficiently traumatized by the matte lipstick trend that dominated the mid-2010s — dehydrated, flat, matte lips that looked like cement. So the word “matte” makes me nervous when used to describe a lipstick, but that image is so far from what Velvet Blur is — a nourishing balm-textured product with intense pigment payoff.



Simihaze Beauty Eye Play Gem Sticker Pack

Simihaze’s Eye Play Stickers is the product that started it all. It was the brand's first product and the one that was quickly spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber. And although eye makeup stickers are now a dime a dozen, these ones are different. The adhesive tape it uses is incredibly thin so as to be undetectable, they are relatively subtle and feel grown-up, and I’ve been able to reuse mine six times and counting.

