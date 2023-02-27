9 Silver Hair Looks for Every Hair Type and Length

Gone is this old notion that you have to immediately dye your hair at the first gray hair that pops up on your head. Instead of trying to cover up the natural signs of aging, more and more people are choosing to embrace and show off their silver hair — and for good reason. Gray, white, or silver hair is just super cool and the best part? There are are countless ways to wear it, no matter your age or hair texture.

Before diving into some hair inspo, there are a few things to consider when wanting to style this shade. Celebrity colorist and Olaplex ambassador Bianca Hillier says the first thing to keep in mind your hair’s texture. “Often times when hair transitions from color (brunette, blonde, red, etc.) to gray, the texture and feel of the hair will change,” says Hillier. “Most times the strands become more coarse and unruly.”

The next thing to consider is maintaining the silver shade. She explains that when hair turns gray, it loses its pigment and it can look brassy or yellow as it transitions (similar to color-treated hair). So you’ll be wanting to use the right hair products to keep your silver hair healthy. The first thing you should use is a good purple shampoo like the Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo to keep unwanted yellow tones in your silver hair. Celebrity colorsit and co-founder of IGK Hair Care Chase Kusero agrees and recommends something like IGK’s Mixed Feelings Leave In Toning Drops, which are purple drops that can be added to any hair styling cream to tone blonde and silver hair.

With all that that in mind, going gray has never been easier. See below for all the ways you can wear silver hair for every hair length and texture.

