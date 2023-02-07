From Beyoncé to Lizzo, Silver Fashion Dominated at the Grammys — and You Can Shop the Trend Starting at $17

Here are 12 practical ways to try the celebrity-inspired style.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Beyonce and Lizzo at the Grammys
Lizzo Instagram.

There is a lot to be said about the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where performers wow-ed and wins — let’s just say — surprised, but I’ll stick to discussing the fashion. One color dominated: From the red carpet to the main stage, a number of artists taking home gold were seen donning silver. Beyoncé become the most winning artist in Grammys history wearing a silver Gucci gown, Lizzo accepted her Record of the Year award in a mini puff-sleeve dress and matching rosette heels, and Cardi B honored the late Paco Rabanne in a dress featuring the designer’s signature silver metal mesh. Plus, there was a sexy look from Mary J. Blige and a fringed, dance-friendly ensemble worn by Harry Styles. We’re sorry to break the news to Barbie, but it seems Tin Man-core is the next celebrity color trend.

While metallics are apt for an awards show, the shining hues can often feel difficult to style for everyday life. One silver piece too many and your office look becomes Renaissance fair-ready — which is why it’s all about balance. Silver might have once felt red carpet-specific, but I found 12 items that prove it can be a casual staple. With prices starting at $17, these practical pieces have me thinking that silver might just be spring’s most wearable color.   

Trade out your light-wash for a bold silver jean. This pair from Frame is such a show-stopper, you really only need a white T-shirt to complete the look. Or, opt for this 40 percent-off pair from Joe’s, one of Jennifer Garner’s go-to denim brands. The on-sale, straight-leg jeans feature a crackled-pattern, giving them a lived-in, vintage feel. 

Le Sylvie in Silver Chrome

Frame

Shop now: $398; nordstrom.com

The Lara Mid Rise Cigarette Jeans JOE'S

Nordstrom

Shop now: $149 (Originally $248); nordstrom.com

Grab Skims’ Fits Everybody Bodysuit in the brand’s limited-edition silver for an easy pop of shimmer. Like most Skims products, shoppers are obsessed with this bodysuit, which has hundreds of five-star ratings, with many noting that they, “love the material this is made out of.” “[It] holds you in and smooths you out,” wrote one shopper, while another described the bodysuit’s cut as, “so feminine and sexy but still comfortable.”

FITS EVERYBODY SQUARE NECK BODYSUIT

Skims

Shop now: $58; skims.com

Getting dressed for an outing in the cold can feel uninspiring, especially as you get into mid-winter where putting on a long-sleeve, chunky-knit, giant scarf, and oversized puffer becomes routine. Break from winter’s fashion monotony by adding something new and exciting to the mix — namely, this puffer that you can grab on Amazon, which features warm padding and a water-resistant fabric. One customer who grabbed this in silver described the look as “stylish,” noting that they always get “lots of compliments” when wearing it. Another shopper wrote, “I’m so glad I bought it because it is so cute and feels great.”

Royal Matrix Women's Puffer Jacket Winter Cropped Lightweight Puffer Jacket Warm Puffy Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $56 (Originally $70); amazon.com

And if you’re looking for a more subtle way to try out the trending color, think footwear. These Sam Edelman slingback heels instantly dress up any look, pairing well with everything from jeans and a knit to your favorite oversized slacks. Or, for everyday comfort, grab Reformation’s Agathea Chunky Loafers, which have been worn by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes in various hues. 

TERRA SLINGBACK HEEL

Sam Edelman

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Agathea Chunky Loafer

Reformation

Shop now: $268; thereformation.com

You don’t have to be accepting an award to try this newest celebrity trend. Silver is officially one of 2023’s most wearable shades, and you can shop everyday staples starting at $17.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Alba Comfy Slippers
Jessica Alba Wore the Comfy Slippers Sophia Bush Hasn’t Taken Off Since Receiving
Heidi Klum Grammys
Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, and Doja Cat Used the Same Under-$12 Beauty Find for Their Grammys Glam
Martha Stewart Facial
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
Related Articles
megan fox grammys
All the Best Beauty Products From the 2023 Grammy Awards Celebrity Looks
Doja Cat wearing Versace at the 2023 Grammys
See Every Showstopping Look From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Amazon bodysuits roundup
These Newly Released, Flattering Bodysuits Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $32
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Kate Middleton, Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton and Sophie Turner Put a Valentine’s Day Twist on This Classic Celebrity Style Trend
Winter jacket trends on Amazon
10 Winter Jacket Trends Stylists Say Are Here to Stay, From Belted Trenches to Puffy Parkas
Reformation's Best-Selling Shoe Is Loved by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holme's â and It Just Dropped In 3 New Colors
This Celeb-Favorite Shoe Just Got a Major Upgrade, and InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive First Look
Taylor Swift and I Both Swear By This Cozy Cashmere Polo, and It's 50% Off Right Now
Taylor Swift and I Both Have This Cozy Cashmere Sweater — and It’s 50% Percent Off Right Now
Iâm a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These are the TK Leather Pieces Iâm Buying for Winter
I’m a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These Are the 10 Best Leather Pieces I’m Buying for Winter
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets â and Prices Are Up to 45% Off
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Cozy Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets Starting at Just $32
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots
Cozy clothes from Amazon's The Drop
This Amazon-Famous Fashion Brand Has Tons of Winter-Ready Clothes and Accessories Starting at $31
Amazon puffer jackets under $50
Level Up Your Puffer Game This Season With These Cute, Under-$50 Jackets From Amazon