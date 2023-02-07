From Beyoncé to Lizzo, Silver Fashion Dominated at the Grammys — and You Can Shop the Trend Starting at $17

There is a lot to be said about the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where performers wow-ed and wins — let’s just say — surprised, but I’ll stick to discussing the fashion. One color dominated: From the red carpet to the main stage, a number of artists taking home gold were seen donning silver. Beyoncé become the most winning artist in Grammys history wearing a silver Gucci gown, Lizzo accepted her Record of the Year award in a mini puff-sleeve dress and matching rosette heels, and Cardi B honored the late Paco Rabanne in a dress featuring the designer’s signature silver metal mesh. Plus, there was a sexy look from Mary J. Blige and a fringed, dance-friendly ensemble worn by Harry Styles. We’re sorry to break the news to Barbie, but it seems Tin Man-core is the next celebrity color trend.

While metallics are apt for an awards show, the shining hues can often feel difficult to style for everyday life. One silver piece too many and your office look becomes Renaissance fair-ready — which is why it’s all about balance. Silver might have once felt red carpet-specific, but I found 12 items that prove it can be a casual staple. With prices starting at $17, these practical pieces have me thinking that silver might just be spring’s most wearable color.

Trade out your light-wash for a bold silver jean. This pair from Frame is such a show-stopper, you really only need a white T-shirt to complete the look. Or, opt for this 40 percent-off pair from Joe’s, one of Jennifer Garner’s go-to denim brands. The on-sale, straight-leg jeans feature a crackled-pattern, giving them a lived-in, vintage feel.

Frame

Shop now: $398; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $149 (Originally $248); nordstrom.com

Grab Skims’ Fits Everybody Bodysuit in the brand’s limited-edition silver for an easy pop of shimmer. Like most Skims products, shoppers are obsessed with this bodysuit, which has hundreds of five-star ratings, with many noting that they, “love the material this is made out of.” “[It] holds you in and smooths you out,” wrote one shopper, while another described the bodysuit’s cut as, “so feminine and sexy but still comfortable.”

Skims

Shop now: $58; skims.com

Getting dressed for an outing in the cold can feel uninspiring, especially as you get into mid-winter where putting on a long-sleeve, chunky-knit, giant scarf, and oversized puffer becomes routine. Break from winter’s fashion monotony by adding something new and exciting to the mix — namely, this puffer that you can grab on Amazon, which features warm padding and a water-resistant fabric. One customer who grabbed this in silver described the look as “stylish,” noting that they always get “lots of compliments” when wearing it. Another shopper wrote, “I’m so glad I bought it because it is so cute and feels great.”

Amazon

Shop now: $56 (Originally $70); amazon.com

And if you’re looking for a more subtle way to try out the trending color, think footwear. These Sam Edelman slingback heels instantly dress up any look, pairing well with everything from jeans and a knit to your favorite oversized slacks. Or, for everyday comfort, grab Reformation’s Agathea Chunky Loafers, which have been worn by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes in various hues.

Sam Edelman

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Reformation

Shop now: $268; thereformation.com

You don’t have to be accepting an award to try this newest celebrity trend. Silver is officially one of 2023’s most wearable shades, and you can shop everyday staples starting at $17.