I Keep These Ultra-Comfortable, Foldable Flats in My Purse at All Times — and They're Only $17 on Amazon

Go from heels to flats in seconds.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ballet Flats
Photo:

Getty Images

High heels may seem like a good idea for a night out, but once walking and dancing get added to the mix, your poor feet will be screaming for mercy. As someone whose feet don’t have much of an arch, wearing heels after a few hours can become pretty painful. I have a strict ‘no walking around barefoot’ rule, but there’s an alternative I’ve found that spares my arches: carrying around a pair of Silky Toes Foldable Flats in my purse at all times. 

Silky Toes Foldable Flats are a rollable pair of flats that can easily fit in your purse for footwear emergencies while on the go. Sold in 40 color options and sizes small through XX-large, the flats feature a lightly padded sole for added cushion and support and an elastic backing that expands to the shape of your foot while wearing them, but shrinks down when storing them away. They come with a 4-inch drawstring pouch for easy toting to avoid dirtying your bag, plus a pair of lace no-show socks.

Silky Toes Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper Shoes

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

I most often find myself utilizing these compact flats during my commute to and from work on the subway, swapping them for my work shoes once I make it into the office, but they’ve also saved my feet on countless nights out. Doing this saves me time since I can walk quicker in my flats and feel more comfortable because I can keep my flat feet firmly planted on the ground.

But don’t take my word for it — the Silky Toes Foldable Flats have 1,300+ five-star reviews. One wedding-goer stated that these “compact” flats, “fit perfectly in my clutch.” Another five-star reviewer called these flats a “must-have,” noting they’re “possibly one of my best life decisions.” A final shopper who recommended sizing up noted that the shoes were “comfortable throughout the night,” and even “received so many compliments.”

Give your feet a break with Silky Toes’ Foldable Flats, available for $17 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Filorga TIME-ZERO Multi-correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum
This Wrinkle-Blasting Serum From a Brand InStyle Readers Can’t Get Enough of Is on Sale
They're Onto Something: Katie Holmes Big Bag Trend
I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal
Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Related Articles
Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears
Briogeo Color-Extending Shampoo
I’m a Fake Redhead, and This Color-Extending Shampoo Keeps My Copper Locks Vibrant Between Salon Visits
They're Onto Something: Katie Holmes Big Bag Trend
I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and These Pants That Feel Like Sweats are the Only Ones that Donât Drag on the Floor
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and I Finally Found a Pair of Flattering and Comfortable Pants That Don’t Drag on the Floor
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
lizzo at love, lizzo event
Lizzo Debuted Bright Blue Highlights While Playfully Trolling Selena Gomez
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Bandolier Review
I Rarely Go Anywhere Without This Hands-Free Accessory Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Selena Gomez Also Own
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Pantless Look Included the Most Practical Version of This Amal Clooney-Worn Shoe Trend
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
New Balance Sneakers Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Sneakers Are the “Most Comfortable” Shoes Shoppers Own, and They're 45% Off
Tan France Says You're Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Tan France Says You’re Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Business Casual Shoes
Spice Up Your Office Outfits With These 8 Business Casual Shoe Ideas
This Supermodel-Loved Handbag Brand Dropped New Purses for Spring â and They Start at $30
The Expensive-Looking Bag Brand Worn by Oprah and Irina Shayk Just Launched Spring Styles Starting at $30