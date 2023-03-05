I Keep These Ultra-Comfortable, Foldable Flats in My Purse at All Times — and They're Only $17 on Amazon

High heels may seem like a good idea for a night out, but once walking and dancing get added to the mix, your poor feet will be screaming for mercy. As someone whose feet don’t have much of an arch, wearing heels after a few hours can become pretty painful. I have a strict ‘no walking around barefoot’ rule, but there’s an alternative I’ve found that spares my arches: carrying around a pair of Silky Toes Foldable Flats in my purse at all times.

Silky Toes Foldable Flats are a rollable pair of flats that can easily fit in your purse for footwear emergencies while on the go. Sold in 40 color options and sizes small through XX-large, the flats feature a lightly padded sole for added cushion and support and an elastic backing that expands to the shape of your foot while wearing them, but shrinks down when storing them away. They come with a 4-inch drawstring pouch for easy toting to avoid dirtying your bag, plus a pair of lace no-show socks.

I most often find myself utilizing these compact flats during my commute to and from work on the subway, swapping them for my work shoes once I make it into the office, but they’ve also saved my feet on countless nights out. Doing this saves me time since I can walk quicker in my flats and feel more comfortable because I can keep my flat feet firmly planted on the ground.

But don’t take my word for it — the Silky Toes Foldable Flats have 1,300+ five-star reviews. One wedding-goer stated that these “compact” flats, “fit perfectly in my clutch.” Another five-star reviewer called these flats a “must-have,” noting they’re “possibly one of my best life decisions.” A final shopper who recommended sizing up noted that the shoes were “comfortable throughout the night,” and even “received so many compliments.”

Give your feet a break with Silky Toes’ Foldable Flats, available for $17 on Amazon.