Sienna Miller Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

She previously spoke about freezing her eggs at 40.

Published on August 21, 2023 @ 02:04PM
Sienna Miller is expecting — and gave the world no doubt about it by showing off her growing baby bump while wearing a tiny string bikini in Ibiza. People published photos of the actress in her brown bathing suit, soaking up the sun, and thoroughly enjoying her getaway (she and her boyfriend, Oli Green, were also seen in St. Tropez before being spotted on the popular Spanish island of Ibiza). Miller has a 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with her ex, fellow actor Tom Sturridge. The two dated from 2011 to 2015. 

People also adds that Miller hasn't made an official statement on the pregnancy just yet.

Previously, Miller opened up about the "pressure" to have more children after she turned 40 in a 2022 interview published in Elle UK. She mentioned that she'd frozen her eggs, which offered a sense of relief.

"[The] pressure ... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me," she shared. "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, 'If it happens, it happens.' That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Before that, she explained to People that being a mother — especially to a daughter— is a "challenge" and that it offers up moments of reflection that she wasn't expecting.

"When you are raising a child, you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have," Miller said back in 2019. "There's nowhere to hide."

"She knows me, I know her," she said of Marlowe. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."

