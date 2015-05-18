Sienna Miller Ditches Her Gown for a Bikini in Cannes

Over the course of the past few days, Sienna Miller has taken the Cannes Film Festival by storm in seemingly non-stop parade of head-turning ensembles, from a multicolor Valentino gown to a celestial black Sonia Rykiel number with cape detailing. But leave it up to the ever-stylish star to catch our attention off the red carpet just as much as she does on.

On Sunday, Miller took some time away from the film festival glamour to enjoy the French Riviera sun poolside at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where she showed off her slim physique in a bikini. Miller opted for a Solid and Striped swimsuit ($200, net-a-porter.com) for her day off, which she paired with simple black sunnies and tousled waves. One thing's for sure—whether she's dressed for a premiere or lounging poolside, the actress never fails to wow.

