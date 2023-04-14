My favorite trend to come out for 2023 is balletcore. The trend lends itself to tie-front cardigans, whimsical skirts, lots of lace, and, my personal favorite, flats. The comfort shoe had been on the outs as platforms were having their time in the sun, but the dance-inspired trend has put the bowed ballet flat back in the spotlight. They are comfortable, chic, and celebrity-worn. If this isn't enough of a reason to get in on the action, this $26 Shupua Pointed Bow Ballet Flat may change your mind.

The bowed flats come in 26 print and color options and are available in sizes 5-11. The design features a pointed toe with the option of having a bow on certain shades. The outsole of the flats has a breathable PVC stretch mesh fabric and a plush insole to maximize comfort and minimize moisture, while the ribbed collar design around the edge of the outsole allows the flat to stay securely on the foot without digging into the skin.

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $31); amazon.com

The appeal of flats is a testament to the harmonious balance between practicality and style, and the return of the low-to-ground shoe in the trend cycle shows the recent rendition of the classic shoe keep them feeling fresh. Celebrities have caught on to the trend, too:Gigi Hadid wore her Mary Jane-style flats in an all-white accompaniment, while Zoe Saldaña dressed her classic black flats down with a striped tee and jeans. Helen Mirren was even spotted rocking the runway-approved bow detail on the tip of kitten-heeled flats during a red carpet appearance, further proving that these Shupua flats nail the trend.

While flats have made it back into the trend cycle, Amazon shoppers say the Shupua flats are "like walking on a cloud." The same reviewer wears their flats for work and says they are comparable to high-end brands and "like walking in cozy pillowy house slippers that fit like a glove." Another reviewer shared that the shoes were "super comfortable straight out the box" and said they don't "slide off." One shopper with several pairs described the flats as "lightweight," "the perfect [amount of] stretch," and that "the padding is perfect."

If you want flats that feel like "walking on a cloud," then Shupua's Pointed Bow Ballet Flat is the shoe for you, and they're just $26 on Amazon.

