I have what can only be considered a lot of hair. It’s not only super thick, but I actually found out after having my scalp analyzed years ago that I have three hairs in every follicle on my head. So, when I tell you that I’m always in search of a hair dryer that can manage my mess of a mane, I truly mean it — that’s why I’m eyeing this super on-sale and highly rated hair dryer right now.

The Shrate Ionic Hair Dryer has a lot of features that make it an instant add-to-cart. Other than the fact that its sleek design looks just like a high-end dryer (but for way less), it also has ionic technology that helps reduce moisture loss, prevent damage, reduce frizz, and protect the glossiness of each strand. It comes with three different magnetic nozzles to smooth, style, and diffuse, and it weighs under a pound, too, which means it won’t be annoying to hold, lift, or twirl for the length of the drying time. (I don’t know about you, but I’ve had to stop mid-blow dry to massage my biceps.)

While the Shrate dryer usually goes for $70 on Amazon, you can snag it for just $37 right now.

Shop now: $37 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Thanks to its speedy motor, the quick drying time for the Shrate dryer is one of the main highlights: It promises to dry short hair in one to three minutes, medium-length hair in three to five minutes, and longer hair in five to 10 minutes. Shoppers seem to confirm that it does what it says; it’s racked up more than 3,900 from customers singing its praises because it’s “gentle” while being “very effective.”

Many hair stylists in particular have left good reviews for the dryer. “It’s lightweight and compact but dries my hair in half the time as my T3. The hair style also holds a lot better,” one shopper who said they were a professional hair stylist wrote. Another stylist said it was “really comfortable,” and a third one raved that it the “airflow is gentle yet firm” and left their hair “with no frizz.” Additionally, shoppers even compare the Shrate dryer to Dyson, saying it “works just as well” and even picking it over the pricier dryer for quickly drying thick hair.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to try out the Shrate Ionic Hair Dryer on my tresses — especially at a discount like $37.

