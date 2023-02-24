Shower-scaping Is the Ultimate Zen-Boosting Wellness Trend

In the last few years, particularly during the pandemic, most of us yearned for a long luxurious bath filled with suds and scents. However, as life has readjusted back to our norm, we are all looking to achieve the same level of zen without spending time soaking in the tub. Bring back the ever humble shower.

According to the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report, "a global push towards water conservation and the need for increased floor space has us looking for more accessible ways to create a spa-like bathroom experience."

It’s time to swap out long baths for mindful showers without sacrificing the self-care rituals that give us emotional boosts. According to the report, searches for "shower routine aesthetic" are up by 460%, and in recent years there are just as many products designed to elevate the shower experience than there are for bathing. We took a look at the best way to enhance your shower routine and take it to the next level.



The first key step to shower-scaping is curating your bathroom for the perfect, spa-like experience. No tub necessary — we find that a few simple changes can really elevate bathrooms of any size. InStyle spoke to Ariel Kaye, CEO and Founder of lifestyle brand Parachute on how she has mastered the relaxing shower experience.

"Scent is a powerful way to signal to the brain that it’s time to relax," she says. "To add a little more beauty and fresh scents to this routine, I like to hang eucalyptus in the shower and let the steam pull out all the natural smells and goodness."

Scent truly does transform a space. Apart from hanging eucalyptus, we love to light a candle, looking for relaxing scents such as the Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Home Sweet Home Collection, inspired by the designer’s homes.

Unlike bath oils and bubbles, shower products have limited stage time, so pick one that packs a punch. Whether you decide to indulge in a luxury scent or simply treating your skin to oil-rich formulas, such as Maui Moisture's Extra Hydrating Shea Butter Body Wash. For those with dry skin, opt for a cream or oil texture, like the skin-softening Elemis Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream. For a more sensory experience, use the Rituals of Jing Foaming Shower Gel, which replicates the way skin is enveloped in bubbles when taking a bath.

Keep dead skin cells at bay by alternating your shower wash with an exfoliating scrub weekly, such as the Omorovicza Gold Sugar Scrub or Purlisse Coconut Oil and Coffee Sugar Body Scrub. For those who love the joy of a bath bomb, Lush has Shower Bombs which are meant to be used under a stream of water to create a cleansing foam and scent your shower.

Keeping in mind the environmental impact of baths, reduce your impact even further by opting for more eco-friendly products. REN’s Anti Fatigue Body Wash is housed in a bottle made from 80% recycled plastic, giving a new life to plastic debris found in ocean sources. Bar soaps are also kinder to the planet as they use less plastic packaging — the Glossier Body Hero Exfoliating Bar sloughs away dead skin and leaves behind their unmistakable sparkling scent.

The shower experience doesn’t end once the water turns off. "A fresh, fluffy towel really is the exclamation point on a warm shower," says Kaye. "I like to put my Soft Rib towels into a towel warmer (or the dryer on hot) for a real treat."

Furthermore, we love to spritz these with a room spray - the Diptyque Baies Room Spray has their iconic scent that envelops you as you step out of the shower. The final step is hydrating damp skin from top to toe - opt for a nutrient rich and nourishing cream like the Shiseido Firming Body Cream.

So, take a deep breath. You no longer a choice between a rushed sixty second top to toe scrub or hour long leisurely soak - this year, we’re embracing the mindful minutes spent in the shower.

