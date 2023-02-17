17 Shoulder-Length Hairstyles That'll Never Go Out Of Style

Super sleek and straight, bouncy with beach waves, or a chic updo; shoulder-length hair looks good on everyone and every face shape. You’d be surprised how many different ways you can wear this popular haircut.

According to Rala Alsaadi, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist, air shoulder-length hairstyles are here to stay and will be the ultimate cool girl cut in the upcoming seasons. They're versatility allows people to channel a look for any occasion and from any decade as they're both long enough to throw up into a chic updo and short enough to curl for a night out.

"It can be a gritty wash-and-go look or you can opt for a refined and glossy finish," says Alsaadi. "There’s no right or wrong way to wear shoulder-length hair, we can expect to continue to see both undone and polished styles.”

If a shoulder-length haircut is in the cards for you, you're in luck. Here, we pulled together 17 of our favorite shoulder-length hairstyles for your reference next time you visit the salon.