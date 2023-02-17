17 Shoulder-Length Hairstyles That'll Never Go Out Of Style

By Chelsie De Souza
Published on February 17, 2023 @ 07:00AM
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

Super sleek and straight, bouncy with beach waves, or a chic updo; shoulder-length hair looks good on everyone and every face shape. You’d be surprised how many different ways you can wear this popular haircut. 

According to Rala Alsaadi, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist, air shoulder-length hairstyles are here to stay and will be the ultimate cool girl cut in the upcoming seasons. They're versatility allows people to channel a look for any occasion and from any decade as they're both long enough to throw up into a chic updo and short enough to curl for a night out.

"It can be a gritty wash-and-go look or you can opt for a refined and glossy finish," says Alsaadi. "There’s no right or wrong way to wear shoulder-length hair, we can expect to continue to see both undone and polished styles.”

If a shoulder-length haircut is in the cards for you, you're in luck. Here, we pulled together 17 of our favorite shoulder-length hairstyles for your reference next time you visit the salon.

01 of 17

Feathered Bangs with a Blowout

shoulder-length hairstyles - zendaya

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

A tad below the shoulder, Zendaya’s style shows off beautiful wispy layers with feathered bangs. The result: a chic look.

02 of 17

Air-Dried Waves

shoulder-length hairstyles

Instagram @ashleygraham

Ashley Graham doesn’t miss when it comes to perfectly tousled beach waves. Here, her natural texture highlights her shoulder-length layers and gives her look an effortless vibe. 

03 of 17

Blunt Bangs with Layers

shoulder-length hairstyles

 V E Anderson/WireImage

This style has been a go-to on countless red carpets, and for good reason. We love Constance Wu’s black blunt bangs here, which feature face-framing layers that give her an extra edge.

04 of 17

Accessorized Afro

shoulder-length hairstyles

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

An eye-catching afro will forever be a gorgeous look that compliments any ensemble. Here, Kerry Washington’s length adds texture and volume — the gold accessory is just the cherry on top.

05 of 17

Old Hollywood Waves

shoulder-length hairstyles

Instagram @themartyharper

Alexandra Daddario’s soft S-waves, and deep side part not only brighten her face, but are runway-ready without looking too rigid.  

06 of 17

70’s-Inspired Wavy Wolf Cut

shoulder-length hairstyles

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Queen of the shag cut — there’s something about Natasha Lyonne’s hair that draws you in. Her fringe cut and undone curls give major 70’s vibes, but the look remains current and trendy. 

07 of 17

Tight Coils

shoulder-length hairstyles

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Yara Shahidi’s shoulder-length tight coils give natural volume and movement. 

08 of 17

Wavy Lob

shoulder-length hairstyles

Instagram @themartyharper

Olivia Palermo has so many shoulder-length looks, and every single one of them is *chefs kiss.* This particular middle part style is slightly curled with blended layers for a glossy finish. 

09 of 17

Accessorized Lob

shoulder-length hairstyles

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shoulder-length cuts are perfect for accessories to add some drama to any look. Here, Jessica Alba wears a show-stopping pearl headband that gives some serious 'Gossip Girl' vibes.

10 of 17

Brushed-Out Curls

shoulder-length hairstyles

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brushed out soft natural waves are always in — no matter the season. Solange Knowles wears her natural pattern with short bangs that perfectly frame her face.

11 of 17

Sleek Wet Look

shoulder-length hairstyles

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

JLO's wet hair look has a rock n' roll edge. This isn’t the wet look we all tried in high school, it’s elevated and sophisticated. 

12 of 17

Retro Lob

shoulder-length hairstyles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s vintage-looking shoulder-length style screams simple and chic.  

13 of 17

Half-Down with a Top Knot

shoulder-length hairstyles

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ciara's half-up half-down style is an easy look to accomplish with shoulder-length hair, and it easily translates from day to date night.

14 of 17

Sleek and Straight

shoulder-length hairstyles

Instagram @colorbymattrez

Bold, bone-straight, and parted down the middle. This look is classic for those with shoulder-length hair, and Chrissy Teigan added an edge by throwing in face-framing blunt layers and bold highlights.  

15 of 17

Big Bouncy Curls

shoulder-length hairstyles

Instagram @traceeellisross

Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered the versatility of the shoulder-length curls. This style with big wispy curls looks soft, natural and glamorous.

16 of 17

90’s-Inspired Half-Up Half-Down Look

shoulder-length hairstyles

George Pimentel/WireImage

This sleek half-up half-down shoulder-length style worn by Hailey Beiber brings 90’s nostalgia with a flirty and posh spin.

17 of 17

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

shoulder-length hairstyles

Instagram @kourtneykardash

The barely there bends give this shoulder-length style worn by Kourtney Kardashain Barker a sultry sophistication. The middle part makes the style bold, while still keeping it relaxed enough for any everyday look.

