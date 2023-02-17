Beauty Hair Hairstyles Medium Length Hair 17 Shoulder-Length Hairstyles That'll Never Go Out Of Style By Chelsie De Souza Published on February 17, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/ InStyle Super sleek and straight, bouncy with beach waves, or a chic updo; shoulder-length hair looks good on everyone and every face shape. You’d be surprised how many different ways you can wear this popular haircut. According to Rala Alsaadi, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist, air shoulder-length hairstyles are here to stay and will be the ultimate cool girl cut in the upcoming seasons. They're versatility allows people to channel a look for any occasion and from any decade as they're both long enough to throw up into a chic updo and short enough to curl for a night out. "It can be a gritty wash-and-go look or you can opt for a refined and glossy finish," says Alsaadi. "There’s no right or wrong way to wear shoulder-length hair, we can expect to continue to see both undone and polished styles.” If a shoulder-length haircut is in the cards for you, you're in luck. Here, we pulled together 17 of our favorite shoulder-length hairstyles for your reference next time you visit the salon. U-Shaped Haircuts Are This Season's "It" Look 01 of 17 Feathered Bangs with a Blowout Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images A tad below the shoulder, Zendaya’s style shows off beautiful wispy layers with feathered bangs. The result: a chic look. 02 of 17 Air-Dried Waves Instagram @ashleygraham Ashley Graham doesn’t miss when it comes to perfectly tousled beach waves. Here, her natural texture highlights her shoulder-length layers and gives her look an effortless vibe. 03 of 17 Blunt Bangs with Layers V E Anderson/WireImage This style has been a go-to on countless red carpets, and for good reason. We love Constance Wu’s black blunt bangs here, which feature face-framing layers that give her an extra edge. 04 of 17 Accessorized Afro Dia Dipasupil/WireImage An eye-catching afro will forever be a gorgeous look that compliments any ensemble. Here, Kerry Washington’s length adds texture and volume — the gold accessory is just the cherry on top. 05 of 17 Old Hollywood Waves Instagram @themartyharper Alexandra Daddario’s soft S-waves, and deep side part not only brighten her face, but are runway-ready without looking too rigid. 06 of 17 70’s-Inspired Wavy Wolf Cut Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Queen of the shag cut — there’s something about Natasha Lyonne’s hair that draws you in. Her fringe cut and undone curls give major 70’s vibes, but the look remains current and trendy. 07 of 17 Tight Coils Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Yara Shahidi’s shoulder-length tight coils give natural volume and movement. 08 of 17 Wavy Lob Instagram @themartyharper Olivia Palermo has so many shoulder-length looks, and every single one of them is *chefs kiss.* This particular middle part style is slightly curled with blended layers for a glossy finish. 09 of 17 Accessorized Lob Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Shoulder-length cuts are perfect for accessories to add some drama to any look. Here, Jessica Alba wears a show-stopping pearl headband that gives some serious 'Gossip Girl' vibes. 10 of 17 Brushed-Out Curls Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Brushed out soft natural waves are always in — no matter the season. Solange Knowles wears her natural pattern with short bangs that perfectly frame her face. 11 of 17 Sleek Wet Look Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images JLO's wet hair look has a rock n' roll edge. This isn’t the wet look we all tried in high school, it’s elevated and sophisticated. 12 of 17 Retro Lob Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Selena Gomez’s vintage-looking shoulder-length style screams simple and chic. 13 of 17 Half-Down with a Top Knot Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Ciara's half-up half-down style is an easy look to accomplish with shoulder-length hair, and it easily translates from day to date night. 14 of 17 Sleek and Straight Instagram @colorbymattrez Bold, bone-straight, and parted down the middle. This look is classic for those with shoulder-length hair, and Chrissy Teigan added an edge by throwing in face-framing blunt layers and bold highlights. 15 of 17 Big Bouncy Curls Instagram @traceeellisross Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered the versatility of the shoulder-length curls. This style with big wispy curls looks soft, natural and glamorous. 16 of 17 90’s-Inspired Half-Up Half-Down Look George Pimentel/WireImage This sleek half-up half-down shoulder-length style worn by Hailey Beiber brings 90’s nostalgia with a flirty and posh spin. 17 of 17 Kourtney Kardashian Barker Instagram @kourtneykardash The barely there bends give this shoulder-length style worn by Kourtney Kardashain Barker a sultry sophistication. The middle part makes the style bold, while still keeping it relaxed enough for any everyday look.