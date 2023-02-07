Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over

If you’ve ever wanted to try a stiletto nail but found it difficult to incorporate it into your daily life, you’re in luck. 2023 is the year of the short stiletto nail.

Stiletto nails are that girl; these nails are everyone’s go-to if they want to make a bold statement. Usually long, they are filed and shaped with a sharp or almond-shaped point at the tip. While fabulous looking, one of their major downsides is that it makes it really hard to do basic everyday things (e.g. typing on your phone or taking out your contacts). This year, however, the beloved nail shape is getting a slight — and more practical — update.

Coined the “micro makeover,” Pinterest predicts that it’s all about going short with your beauty looks. Micro bangs, chopping hair into bobs, and short stiletto nails (the search term already has already risen 80% this year alone) — going mini is where it’s at.

So, if you’re looking to change up your nail game, scroll down for some nail inspo as we round up 10 fun short stiletto nail looks that you want to try ASAP.