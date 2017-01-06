7 Essentials Every Yoga Newbie Needs in Their Bag

Claire Stern
Jan 06, 2017 @ 11:30 am

We’re almost a week into 2017, which means it’s time to start cashing in on that fleeting New Year’s resolution you made seconds before the stroke of midnight. And when it comes to getting fit and staying healthy, nothing seems to fit the bill quite like yoga. If you’re a total newb to the cult practice, we can all admit that arming yourself with the right set of gear helps get the ball rolling (the better you look, the better you feel, amirite?).

With that in mind, we asked instructor to the stars Hilaria Baldwin, who recently partnered with eBay for Charity on an online auction to support Bent on Learning, a non-profit dedicated to bringing yoga to New York City public schools, what’s in her starter pack. “Yoga can be very humble, but sometimes, you want to put on your fantastic stretch pants and have your amazing mat and water bottle,” she recently said by phone.

Here, the seasoned pro rounds up her seven must-haves. If you’re in N.Y.C., stop by Baldwin’s class on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Yoga Vida. All proceeds raised will benefit Bent on Learning. 

MANDUKA PRO YOGA MAT

“I’m big into having your own mat—I like knowing that only my sweat has been on it!” 

available at Amazon From $91 SHOP NOW
SEVENTH GENERATION BABY WIPES

“I use baby wipes to clean my mat before I roll it up, but if you want a more thorough clean, you can put it in your bath tub or washing machine with a drop of detergent.” 

available at Amazon $7/64 SHOP NOW
YOGA STRAP

“If you struggle with flexibility, try wrapping a yoga strap around your feet to help pull yourself into the stretch.” 

available at Amazon $6 SHOP NOW
FOAM EXERCISE BLOCKS

“Blocks help you reach the floor. Two is a good number to have—one for each hand.” 

available at Amazon From $5 SHOP NOW
ALO YOGA SPORTS BRA

“I’m somebody who needs a lot of support because I have been breastfeeding for three years, so I usually wear two bras. The nice thing about Alo is that they offer different levels of support.” 

available at Amazon From $28 SHOP NOW
LULULEMON WUNDER UNDER HI-RISE TIGHTS

“Lululemon pants are made of this incredibly thin material that holds you in but doesn’t make you feel restricted. I’ll wear them with heeled boots or flip-flops in the summer.”

available at Lululemon $98 SHOP NOW
ZOLI PIP STRAW WATER BOTTLE

“ZoLi’s glass water bottles are covered in plastic, so they’re very durable.” 

available at ZoLi $15 SHOP NOW

