Amazon’s Best-Selling Matching Set Gives Off Major Kardashian Energy

Brown clothes are cool right now, and I consider that to be the highest form of cultural reset. Kim Kardashian has already posed on Instagram wearing head-to-toe brown, setting the stage for the revival of earthy tones in the new year. If you're looking for an affordable way to get in on the trend, Amazon's best-selling two-piece set has you covered.
The Xllais Ribbed Top and Skirt Set is available for as little as $20, and it comes in a spot-on rich cocoa shade. The top features flared sleeves with slits and a double zipper down the center that can be styled infinite ways, as evidenced by the product images. The complementing high-rise mini skirt complements it perfectly and has an elastic waistband to comfortably accommodate a variety of body types.
Both pieces are versatile enough to wear separately, too — just imagine how bomb that shirt would look with a pair of booty-hugging jeans.
Beyond the fashion-forward brown, the Xllais set is available in 19 other colors, including classic black and a bubblegum pink that feels tailor-made for Elle Woods. Amazon shoppers say it's a must-have for anyone who wants to feel sexy and comfy at the same time.
"I got the set in white and it just makes me feel like such a princess," one reviewer wrote." It's stretchy but not so stretchy that it doesn't hug your body... honestly, the fabric feels very high quality."
"My boyfriend got this for me this last Christmas and let me tell you — I was so in love! It's the stretch for me! Especially since I'm on the thicker side, I appreciate how it hugs my body," said another.
Grab your favorite version of the Xllais Ribbed Top and Skirt Set on Amazon now. Just a heads up: Once you try it on, customers warn that you'll want to order it in every other color.