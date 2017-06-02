Here's What InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough Of Last Month

Kim Duong
Jun 02, 2017

We InStyle editors basically shop for a living. Not only is it our job to know what’s out there in the market but it’s also our job to know what’s worth knowing out there in the market. This month, we’re bringing you a round-up of all the best purchases we’ve made over the past four weeks. Consider it editor-approved.

From seamless bikinis to a couple jewelry brands you oughta know, shop our favorite buys from this May.

 

SEAMLESS BIKINI

"I was in need of a statement bikini and this citrus color screams statement bikini! With a fun one shoulder silhouette I can’t wait to pair it with a high waisted denim short." — Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

Shop it: Bikini top, $90; jadeswim.com. Bikini bottom, $80; jadeswim.com.

LACE-UP ESPADRILLES

"Zara espadrilles: How cute are these? It's hard to find inexpensive summer shoes that don't give you blisters (and sweaty feet) but these perfect little $40 espadrilles are super-comfortable and soft. Plus they go equally well with pants, shorts and dresses. I want a pair every summer for the rest of my life." —Faye Penn, Executive Editor

$40 SHOP NOW
GEOMETRIC NECKLACE

"While on vacation in Madrid, I wandered into this adorable accessories boutique in the Chueca neighborhood because of their colorful portraits of Iris Apfel and Marina Abramovic in the windows. I wanted to buy one of everything at Malababa, from the handmaide jewelry to the buttery leather shoes but settled on this long pendant. Now that I know they ship to the US, I might not have so much self control." — Karen Bowers, Senior Project Manager

$62 SHOP NOW
NYLON BACKPACK

"I recently joined the gym, so it gave me an excuse to buy this very cool weatherproof backpack!" — Bryan Vargas, Assistant Art Director

$150 SHOP NOW
PERSONALIZED BACKPACK

"I love nothing more than a chic backpack and this one fits the bill. It's large enough to fit my necessities but small enough that it doesn't feel juvenile." — LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

$250 SHOP NOW
TIER DROP EARRINGS

"I’m intimidated by dangling earrings for fear that they’ll pull on my earlobes. Rebecca de Ravenel’s Bomba earrings are light as a feather—and clip-on!" — Claire Stern, Associate Editor

$295 SHOP NOW
DAILY SUNSCREEN

"After spending all of my teenage years as a dedicated sun-worshiper, I've finally started caring about my skin and protecting it with daily SPF. I was so happy when I tried Glossier's Invisible Shield since it wears really well with other makeup and doesn't feel heavy or leave any residue. It's everything you want in an everyday sunscreen!" — Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

$34 SHOP NOW
KNIT SWEATER

"As we have seen in the past few weeks, it has been unseasonally hot. Yet, I am not a tank-top guy and while summer is in full swing, I am beginning to miss being able to simply throw on a sweater. Not anymore, as I have found this uber-affordable linen-blend sweater from H&M that offers a mix of preppy flair with ease and mobility." — Aaron Valentic, International Assistant

$70 SHOP NOW
STRIPED SANDALS

"When it comes to shoes I am a solids person. No flowers or polka dots for me! But when I saw these striped slides from Tory Burch, they shouted "summer" and I HAD to have them. I plan to wear them with crisp white jeans or a long silk navy skirt from Calypso and a navy and white striped cropped sweater. Ships Ahoy." — Glynis Costin, West Coast Bureau Chief

$228 (originally $325) SHOP NOW
RIBBED HENLEY

This shirt was so discounted when I bought it, it was basically free (or that's what I told myself). Unlike most of my crazy sale purchases though, I actually really love this henley. It's a beautiful olive hue and has a very flattering fit—it's quickly becoming one of my fave everyday tops." — Isabel Jones, Digital Editorial Assistant

$25 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
WRAPOVER BLOUSE

"Every high-street brand worth its salt has a version of the off-the-shoulder wrapover this season. I like the subtle checks on H&M's take, and it doesn't hurt that it clocks in at a cool $40." — Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

$40 SHOP NOW
LASH ENHANCING SERUM

"I've always had pretty long lashes, but years of aggressive mascara removal has definitely affected their fullness. I'd been going back and forth about trying eyelash extensions, but ultimately the thought of possibly losing even more lashes scared me away. When one of my favorite designers raved about this product on her Instagram Stories, I was immediately sold. I haven't seen any major results just yet (I'm only a couple of weeks in), but I'm hopeful that my lashes will be popping again by summer!" — Courtney Higgs, Editorial Assistant

$65 SHOP NOW
'WOKE' PENDANT

"It's cool, has a bit of attitude, and sums up my current state of mind. Plus, I love the funky '70s font vibe." — Jacklyn Monk, Executive Editor

$125 SHOP NOW
BEACH TOTE

"I spend most weekends of the summer down the shore in New Jersey, thanks to my grandparents beach house, and this summer I knew I needed to invest in a good beach bag. Free tote bags don't exactly make the best carryalls, and frankly aren't that cute. Enter Bando's roomy cooler tote that will carry all of my needs for a great day on the sand—and will keep my bottle of rosé cool for the summer." — Jane Asher, Assistant Social Media Editor

$32 SHOP NOW
ROLLING DUFFLE BAG

"For me, summer is all about traveling. Whether it is a flying around the world or a weekend at the beach. This carry-on is the key to a perfect vacation." — Jessica Kane, Photo Coordinator

$259 SHOP NOW
BRIGHT ORANGE NAIL POLISH

"I've gone with red toes for almost two years straight, but I just broke out of my red rut with Essie's summer-perfect shade, Mark on Miami. The bottle makes it look almost highlighter orange, but it looks great as part of a pedicure and stands out against neutral sandals." — Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

$9 SHOP NOW
ALIEN RING

"I know aliens are real, and so does the jewelry brand Little Rooms. Even their ecommerce descriptions are filled with the same facts about aliens, potential ancient aliens, and space you'd find in the documentaries flooding my Netflix watch list, and every one of their pieces has this cool extraterrestrial theme to it. I'm a big fan of this ring with two UFOs flying over a cityscape, which serves as a constant reminder that dying, colliding stars created the gold used to form it, and of course, that aliens do exist." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

$90 SHOP NOW
BLACK DENIM SHORTS

"With an epic road trip in Utah planned I needed a pair of denim shorts that were comfortable sitting (in a car), standing (taking in views), and climbing (on red rocks). These ticked all three boxes AND are so affordable I didn’t have to worry about them getting dirty!" — Lizzy Oppenheimer, Senior Photo Editor

$30 SHOP NOW
red sandals

"We all love summer—flowers bloom, temperatures rise and the cold days of winter are long gone. Just in time for our first heat wave, I bought my niece, Alexandra an adorable pair of leather sandals from Freshly Picked. These sandals are water resistant and feature a cushioned outsole that adds absolute comfort. Alexandra adores them because they are super light, have prong-free buckles, making it easy to wear, and most importantly they are ultra stylish. My little fashionista is ready to take on summer in her new red sandals. You can bet she'll be the coolest kid in daycare." — Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

$40 SHOP NOW
sea salt scrub

"I am not usually one to try fancy shampoos (I have thick hair and use too much shampoo to splurge) but I recently tried this purifying scrub, and it's amazing. I would have never thought to exfoliate my scalp, but after using this, I don't think I can go back to regular shampoo. Not to mention, the smell is to-die-for!" — Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer

$53 SHOP NOW
SELF TANNER

"Before we all knew sitting in a tanning bed was just about the worst thing we could do for our skin, I religiously tanned. I baked. I sprayed. I burnt. I did it all and I loved it. Like it or not, I never feel as pretty as I do when I have a tan, but have yet to find a safe self tanner that doesn't smell like my middle school nurse's office or stain my white sheets...until I tried James Read. Aside from the bottle being chicer than any self tanner I've ever seen, this stuff actually works, doesn't smell, and isn't sticky. BUY IN BULK." — Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

$45 SHOP NOW
STRAPPY STAR SANDALS

"I have a problem where I only buy statement pieces. While these shoes aren't exactly subtle, they come in black and silver, so in my opinion, they go with everything." —Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

$227 (originally $325) SHOP NOW
BOYFRIEND SHIRT

"This is a great summer shirt, lightweight, versatile and I love the stripes." — Lucy Fox, Deputy Photo Director

$48 (originally $60) SHOP NOW

