Summer Buys InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough of Last Month

Listen, we InStyle editors know what’s worth trading your hard-earned cash in for. Call it a gift, an innate skill, or just a part of our jobs (we spend basically all day every day scouring the market to bring you the best fashion, beauty, etc. of the moment.) So you could say we’re pretty in the know. Every month, we make the rounds of the office and ask editors what they bought (and swear by) last month so you can get in on the best buys, too.

From feminist tees to portable speakers, see what InStyle editors bought this past June.

FATHER AND BABY MATCHING SET

"'Daddy and me' sets are pretty heart-meltingly cute. I just picked up these tees from Cole and Coddle for my husband and daughter and can't wait to stage a photo shoot with them." —Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

$45 (originally $52) SHOP NOW
"I STAND WITH PLANNED PARENTHOOD" T-SHIRT

"I don't usually wear graphic tees, but when I do, it's for an organization I truly believe in. Easiest $20 I spent this month by far!" —Ingrid Frahm, Art Assistant

$20 SHOP NOW
PINK GLASS PITCHER

"This millennial pink pitcher is so pretty, I'm planning on throwing a party just so I can show it off." —Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

$45 SHOP NOW
MARAIS SANDALS

"I've been obsessed with Marais' feminine footwear for a long time, so when they launched new colors in June (camel and lavender), I knew I had to act quickly before they sold out. These Jardin heels go with every single thing I'm wearing this summer." —Janelle Grodsky, Associate Editor

$245 SHOP NOW
JADE SWIM BIKINI

"Jade Swim is the brand to go to for minimal bathing suits. The cuts are super flattering and their colors feel so new and fresh — this citrine shade is what sold me!" —Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

Shop it: Jade Swim bikini top, $80; jadeswim.com. Jade Swim bikini bottoms, $80; jadeswim.com.

WAGE GAP TEE

"Whenever a guy asks me what my shirt means or why they owe me 21 cents, my favorite thing to do is to be all like "Well male counterpart, I am SO GLAD YOU ASKED, let me explain a few things to you," before launching into a tirade on the wage gap. You can customize the shirt based on your race, which is both eye-opening and infuriating. Femininitees donates a portion of proceeds from this shirt to the National Organization for Women to help them fight the good fight for wage equality." —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

$34 SHOP NOW
H&M SHORTS

"I am not the biggest fan of the dog days of summer, but when days in the city reach 90+ degrees, you have to stay cool. These polished shorts from H&M give me the best blend of easy, breezy and sophisticated all in one perfect pair." —Aaron Valentic, International Assistant

$35 SHOP NOW
J.CREW SUEDE SANDALS

"I bought these block-heeled sandals in "roasted cider" and I'm already obsessed. They're comfortable enough to commute in, and versatile enough to wear with sundresses, skirts, or jeans." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor

$120 (originally $158) SHOP NOW
LACOSTE POLO DRESS

"I'm an avid tennis lover, and Lacoste comes to the rescue every time I need a fashionable outfit for my next match. This ultra-cute cotton pinstripe dress from the latest capsule collection is super comfortable and stylish. Let’s hope it’ll help me win a few games." —Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

$62 (originally $125) SHOP NOW
CAMILLA DIETZ BERGERON

"Now that summer is here, there is something about effortless jewelry that really excites me. In the hot months in particular, I love pieces that I can simply put on and never take off. This choker is the perfect staple to wear 24/7 and the fact that it's vintage makes it that much more special." —Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

$2,200 SHOP NOW
MARGARET ELIZABETH TASSEL EARRINGS

"These earrings are the perfect statement accessory for summer. They’re lightweight for how oversize they are, and I love how the white tassels pop against my dark hair." —Laura Simola, Associate Art Director

$128 SHOP NOW
COS TWO-PIECE TOP

"This top gives me a lot of bang for my buck! It's a two-piece shirt that can be worn layered or separately, perfect for a day-to-night look. It's made from comfortable cotton and is a great muted color that will allow me to pump up the accessories."—LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

$125 SHOP NOW
AWAY CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

"I'm a chronic over-packer, but Away's Bigger Carry-On has more than enough room for all of my travel outfits AND fits in the overhead compartment of major airlines. Plus, it comes with equipped with two handy USB ports." —Claire Stern, Associate Editor

$245 SHOP NOW
FILA SLIDES

"This summer I was looking for something different then the classic flip flop for the beach. I found this old school Fila slides that are so comfortable and perfect for days at the pool or running errands, and I am loving the sporty vibe they are giving off!" —Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

$30 SHOP NOW
ELIZABETH AND JAMES MCKINLEY SUNGLASSES

"Every summer I buy a new pair of shades. This year, I embraced fashion's current '90s obsession and went with this Elizabeth & James oval pair inspired by the oversized, round white shades Kurt Cobain wore in a now iconic Nirvana photoshoot." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

$185 SHOP NOW
INFLATABLE EMOJI BEACH BALLS

"Kids and adults love these adorable inflatable emoji beach balls, which are perfect for the beach, pool or as a summertime hostess gift." —Lavinel Savu, Executive Managing Editor

$9 SHOP NOW
BADMINTON SET

"This badminton set was a huge hit at my latest picnic. The retro orange and navy rackets are highly Instagrammable, and the set comes with extra birdies for when you inevitably swing the shuttlecock into your rosé." —Emily Shornick, Senior Multimedia Editor

$46 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
SONOS PLAY:1 SPEAKER

"I just bought this sleek speaker and I'm already obsessed with it. It's easily portable and the sound is insanely crisp. I plan to entertain on my rooftop all summer long with it." —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

$199 SHOP NOW
CELINE FRAME EVENING CLUTCH BAG

"Uh oh. What can I say? I saw this bag at Dover Street Market in London, tried it on, and then blacked out and bought it. I love that it is an unconventional boxy shape and the silver chain cross body strap is removeable so you can wear it as a cross body bag or a clutch!" —Lizzy Oppenheimer, Senior Photo Editor

$1,400 SHOP NOW
AERIE lace-up swimsuit

"I'm fully on board with the cool one-piece trend, and I've been living in this lace-up option this summer. The Baywatch-inspired high leg style makes your legs looks super long (even when you're 5'3'' like me). Bonus—it's on sale!" —Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer

$38 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
alumnae knotted sandals

"A black sandal that goes with just about anything is a must have for summer. The suede is super soft which makes the soles feel like you are walking on pillows!" —Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor

$675 SHOP NOW

