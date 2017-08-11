21 Must-Haves InStyle Editors Bought (and Swear by) This July

Courtesy
Kim Duong
Aug 10, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Fine. Call it a “shopping addiction,” or, “the innate inability to say no.” We love to shop, we’re really great shoppers, and we’ll never, ever stop shopping (sorry, bank accounts). As InStyle editors, it’s our job to bring you the best of the best in fashion, beauty, home, etc., and that requires us to keep tabs on the ever-evolving market. So, just call our frequent shopping habits “research,” thank you very much.

Every month, we’re rounding up what we bought (and swear by) the previous month so that you can get in on the goodies, too. From affordable, luxe-looking flats to a game-changing skincare must-have, here are 21 items we’re proud to have purchased this past July.

 

1 of 21 Courtesy

ZARA STRIPED MULES

"I saw these in a Zara in London and was heartbroken because they didn’t have my size. When I got home, I stopped in the Zara near my apartment and immediately walked to the checkout counter. They’re comfy and dress up every simple dress in my closet." —Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor

$60 SHOP NOW
2 of 21 Courtesy

ZARA CROSSED FRONT BLOUSE

"New York may currently feel like a sauna, but I'm already thinking about fall. I've slowly started updating my closet with cooler-weather pieces, and this top was a no-brainer." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

$50 SHOP NOW
3 of 21 Courtesy

PARME MARIN FAUX FUR SLIDES

"These faux fur slides are just the right amount of extra." —Claire Stern, Associate Editor

$253 SHOP NOW
4 of 21 Courtesy

GUCCI LEATHER BERET

"I personally love a beret and any excuse to wear leather. If I could get away with wearing leather head-to-toe, even in the middle of summer, without the chance of overheating and dropping dead—I would! So for now, this will fill my void." —Elana Zajdman, Accesories Editor

$490 SHOP NOW
5 of 21 Courtesy

atelier boemia POMPOM BASKET

"My ultimate beach-to-street bag this summer, with some added fun pompoms." —Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

$64 SHOP NOW
6 of 21 Courtesy of Sanctuary

SANCTUARY FLORAL MAXI DRESS

"I recently purchased this beautiful Sanctuary Coco dress and am currently obsessing. It’s the perfect balance of casual and classy. It’s light, flowy and the split on the side provides just the right amount of flirty. Summer is sadly almost over but don’t fear, this dress is the perfect piece to seamlessly transition you from Summer to Fall." —Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

$139 SHOP NOW
7 of 21 Courtesy

LE SPECS X ADAM SELMAN LAST LOLITA SUNGLASSES

"Everyone and their mother has these sunglasses (or at least wants them). And rightly so! Ever since Gigi stepped out in them, looking like a true retro Barbie IRL, I haven’t stopped thinking about them. Even now that I own them, I wish I had them. Even when I’m wearing them, I still yearn for them. Even when I’m looking at myself in the mirror, I wish I was someone else just so I could stare at myself in them. I. Love. Them. That. Much." —Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant Editor

$77 SHOP NOW
8 of 21 Courtesy

COS STRIPED DRESS

"I’ve been eyeing this up for a few weeks now. It’s airy and pretty, but it can be dressed up with big earrings and simple pumps. I like to wear it with big gold hoop earrings and a coral lipstick."—Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor

$115 SHOP NOW
9 of 21 Courtesy

TONY BIANCO DIDDY STRETCH BOOTIE

"I'm enjoying the summer, but I miss wearing cool boots. So I couldn't wait to buy this stretchy design. I can wear them now with denim shorts. And I'll be good to go once fall arrives." —Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

$161 SHOP NOW
10 of 21 Courtesy

dr. dennis gross skincare pro facial steamer

"I turned 30 this month, so I decided to seriously up my skincare routine. Dr. Dennis Gross' Por Facial Steamer seemed like a must-have." —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

$139 SHOP NOW
11 of 21 Courtesy

GLOSSIER CHERRY BALM DOTCOM

"I'm not always down for wearing matte lipsticks on super hot and sweaty summer days, and this balm is the perfect alternative. It's super hydrating and not only does the cherry scent bring me back to my cherry chapstick days, but it's also the only Balm Dotcom that has a subtle tint of color to it." —Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer

$12 SHOP NOW
12 of 21 Courtesy of Mari Tome Jewelry Design

MARI TOME JEWELRY DESIGNS piece

"I like its modern design, mix of silver, gold, freshwater pearl and diamond chip. All that—and but it's still simple and lightweight. Great for day and night." —Jacklyn Monk, Executive Editor

$160 SHOP NOW
13 of 21 Courtesy

CASTANER WEDGES

"Espadrille wedges are my go-to shoes in the summer. Castaner is my favorite brand—great for both work and weekend." —Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

$140 SHOP NOW
14 of 21 Courtesy

VINCE LOAFERS

"I picked up a pair of Vince suede loafers in the Nordstrom sale and they honestly feel like wearing slippers on the streets. Super comfortable and super cute? Win-win." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor

$250 SHOP NOW
15 of 21 Courtesy

LOFT DRAWSTRING SHORTS

"These are the perfect day-to-night vacation shorts! The light airy fabric will keep you cool in the summer heat and the drawstring waist will allow to enjoy all of the delicious vacation food you can get your hands on." —Kelly Chiello, Associate Photo Editor

$40 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
16 of 21 Courtesy

girl power supply tee

"Because you can never have too many girl-powered tees that donate proceeds to Planned Parenthood! I love wearing this with my denim cut-off shorts, but occasionally during the week, I'll pair it with a black pencil skirt and wear it to work." —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

$38 SHOP NOW
17 of 21 Courtesy

DIPTYQUE SCENTED CANDLE SET

"Anyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with Diptyque candles. I have heaps of old jars lying around my apartment (they make great succulent planters!), so when I saw this set on the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, I bought two before they sold out. It features 5 mini candles in different scents, including my favorite—Baies—and I'm thinking about buying a couple more now that they are back in stock." —Tessa, Trudeau, Editorial Assistant

$100 SHOP NOW
18 of 21 Courtesy

SJP BY SARAH JESSICA PARKER ANKLE BOOTIES

"One of the best things about being an adult is buying whatever shoes you want. Gone are the days where my mom would force me to buy practical, sturdy shoes guaranteed to last me the whole school year in 'goes with everything' boring colors. Now that no one's the boss of me, I can buy any shoes I want—including these insane, disco-fabulous ankle boots from SJP (fun fact: the colorway is called "Scintillate", and that's exacty what I plan on doing)." —Katie Donbavand, Associate Producer

$485 SHOP NOW
19 of 21 Courtesy of Becca by Rebecca Virtue

BECCA BY REBECCA VIRTURE ONE-PIECE SWIM

"In July, I planned to be on the beach every weekend. I wanted to be sure that I had a cute suit that would be both comfortable, fashionable, and sexy. This is the ONE! I loved the cutouts and beautiful peach hue. It's definitely a suit that fulfills multiple needs." —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

$154 SHOP NOW
20 of 21 Courtesy

cos leather slides

"As I prepare for the horrid August summer days in Manhattan (anyone who lives in the city can attest that this is the hottest month of the year), I still have to remain as profiessional as possible while trying not to die from heat exhaustion. COS has created the perfect leather sandal for under $100, and what's great is it easily can transition as a commuting or Out-of-Office sandal." —Aaron Valentic, International Assistant

$89 SHOP NOW
21 of 21 Courtesy

CALVIN KLEIN BACKPACK

""I stepped inside Calvin Klein's newly renovated Madison Avenue store and I told myself, self, nothing comes between you and this backpack. It's minimal, perfect for work, and Raf Simons's new logo is stitched onto the front. I also bought a pair of underwear because who doesn't want '205 W 39 NYC' emblazoned above their nether region?' —Jonathan Borge, Assistant Editor

$395 SHOP NOW

