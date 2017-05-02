Here's What InStyle Editors Bought This April

InStyle Staff
May 02, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Two things you should know about us InStyle editors: 1. We like to shop (a lot), and 2. We’re always in the know about what’s worth buying out there. So when we went around the office, asking what were our best purchases for the month of April, we came up with a pretty swell list—and we just have to share it with you.

From worth-the-price single earrings to summer-ready sandals, scroll through to see what InStyle editors bought this April.

gingham platform heels

"I like to think these shoes say, 'I got the memo that gingham is big this season,' without screaming it in the form of a shirt." —Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

RED LEATHER HEELS

"I can't handle high heels during the day anymore, but I could run laps Carrie Bradshaw-style in Everlane's appropriately named Day Heel, complete with an elastic back." —Claire Stern, Associate Editor

CLOTH-BOUND NOTEBOOKS

"One of the simplest—but also the chicest—notebooks I’ve ever owned. The Maharam micro-gridded paper is perfect for sketching out ideas, taking notes, and even making paper airplanes!" —Bryan Vargas, Assistant Art Director

MAXINE WATERS TEE

"California Congresswoman Maxine Waters (AKA "Auntie Maxine") is having a moment. So when I saw this T-shirt—I just had to have one. And, 20% of the profits will be donated to Emily's List." —Jacklyn Monk, Executive Editor

Distressed Denim Jacket

"I think I owned this exact jacket in the third grade, and that's honestly why I love it so much. When I went up to the counter to buy it, the sales associate said, 'Oh yeah, kids clothes are back.' Enough said. " —Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

STRIPED BLOUSE

"I wanted something to spice up my rather conservative closet this spring and it was Zara to the rescue. Their take on this tie-blouse trend had me at first glance. I love the versatility of the belt; it can dangle as pictured online or be tied in a bow for a preppier vibe. A girl has gotta have her options!" —Colleen Lowery, Designer

WOVEN BASKET BAG

"Basket bags are all the rage this spring. This handmade bag is the perfect carryall for my warmer weather adventures." —Laura Simola, Associate Art Director

Aesop Primrose Facial Hydrating Cream

"I'm a complete fanatic about the Aesop brand, as everything is so incredibly fresh and hydrating—but the Primrose Facial Hydrating Cream is my latest obsession. I use the smallest amount and my face feels hydrated and ready to tackle the day!" —Aaron Valentic, International Assistant

STUTTERHEIM RAINCOAT

"April showers bring May flowers, so there’s no better time of year to break out those raincoats. I realized my trusty weather-resistant rain gear from college (‘sup NorthFace!) needed a refresh—and ultimate retirement. Cue Stutterheim, the minimalist Swedish raincoat that may or may not be taking over your Instagram feeds. This translucent version, made in collaboration with everyone’s favorite French fashion darling, Garance Doré, is the chicest way to bring a bit of brightness to those dreary spring days." —Hana Asbrink, Digital News Editor

UNPAPER TOWELS

"In an attempt to stop my addiction to paper towels and get a little more green, I bought these unpaper towels. They're so nice, I'm finding a hard time wiping up a messy spill, but I'll get there." —Rina Stone, Executive Creative Director

FRAYED CROPPED DENIM JACKET

"

"The perfect about of distressing is key for me. I am loving shadow pockets right now as well as the collarless style which you don’t see often. This denim jacket is my new go to for the spring." —Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

GOLD EARRING

"Several editors in our office stocked up on Maria Black jewelry this month - it's too good not to! I'm obsessed with all her earrings, especially this one. They're simple enough to wear everyday but still have enough of a sculptural element to make them feel special." —Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

MOTHER CROPPED FLARE JEANS

"I know it's a splurge, but designer denim is my weakness. About twice a year I'll survey the InStyle fashion editors to get their recommendations on the new must-have pair of jeans. This frayed style from Mother is my new favorite; it's insanely comfortable, yet sleek looking." — Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

ATTICO SILK-CHIFFON DRESS

"When I make a purchase weather it's clothing, shoes, jewelry, or even home items I always think, how many different ways can I get use out of this? From the moment I saw this beauty I had to have it. I think this is possibly the most versatille dress I've ever seen. Not only can you wear it over a slip dress but you can wear it over pants too which just makes it worth every cent in my opinion." —Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

cropped trousers

"I've been on the hunt for the perfect pair of cropped-flare trousers for what feels like forever. Finally, I found the perfect cut that's not too wide, not too short, but just right." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

SUEDE LOAFERS

"There are so many great loafers this season but I liked these because they aren't pretending to be Gucci. The color is light and fresh and lucite links are a smart, thoughtful detail." —Faye Penn, Executive Editor

DKNY SLIP DRESS

"This black slip dress will be my summer go-to. It is so easy to dress up with a heeled mule and statement earrings, or dress down with white leather sneakers and a t-shirt underneath!" —Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

OPENING CEREMONY FLOUNCE HEM PANT

"These pants check a lot of boxes for me – they’re black, so they go with everything, they have a unique ruffle detail, so they feel special when I put them on, they’re extremely flattering (thank you stretchy fabric goodness!) AND they’re comfortable. What else do you need to know?" —Lizzy Oppenheimer, Senior Photo Editor

QUAY AUSTRALIA SUNGLASSES

"I've been looking for a pair of sunglasses that feel special and these fit the bill! The cut-out gold frames, round shape, and reflective lenses give these a boost. They'll look great on the days I plan to spend in the park." —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

HOOP EARRING

"I love these simple gold hoops—they are classic and can be worn every day." —Lucy Fox, Deputy Photo Director

BVLGARI FRAGRANCE

"I surprised my husband with BVLGARI’s latest cologne, Aqua Pour Homme Atlantiqve. In short, he LOVED it! Inspired by the strength of the ocean, this fragrance is the perfect mix of dreamy and dark. Its key notes make for an absolutely divine scent. Finding a suitable fragrance that matches your persona goes a lot further than just smelling good, it exudes confidence and has the ability to fully transform your mood. Aqua Pour Homme Atlantiqve does just that! It has a nostalgic familiarity about it, its refreshing aquatic identity brings you back to warm days spent on the beach. With Summer around the corner and Father’s day coming up, this invigorating cologne is the perfect gift!" —Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

SMASHBOX PHOTO FINISH FOUNDATION PRIMER

"Confession: I've never used a primer before. It's always been straight from moisturizer to foundation for me, but when I finally decided to try out this cult favorite, it was clear what all the hype was about. It really does make your foundation look flawless!" —Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer

VINCE CROPPED JEANS

"A great pair of white jeans is near impossible to come by. So when I stumbled upon these at Vince, I was beside myself. What makes them perfect for me is their loose fit and twisted side seam—tres flattering!" —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

