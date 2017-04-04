The Must-Have Items Instyle Editors Bought This March

InStyle Staff
Apr 04, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Confession: Our jobs made us addicted to shopping (or maybe our shopping addictions got us our jobs—chicken or the egg, anybody?). Who can blame us though? When you’re spending at least 40 hours a week scouring the market for the best products to promote, you can’t help but be tempted. So of course, that makes us experts on what’s worth forking over your hard earned cash for.

We asked InStyle editors to share what goodies they bought this month, and boy, is the list long (but yet oh so good). From ultra-flattering jeans to seriously magical eye cream, see what we couldn’t get enough of this March.

adornia necklace

"I don’t wear a lot of jewelry but this necklace spoke to me. It's understated, impactful, and relevant. Plus, 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood." —Jacklyn Monk, Executive Editor

URBAN OUTFITTERS PORTABLE PHONE CHARGER

"My phone battery likes to drop from a solid 100% down to a weak 7% before plateauing at a very confusing 1% for a couple hours. Not sure what’s going on, but here’s a slim portable charger that’s as useful as it is pretty." —Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant

KAANAS SNEAKERS

"I love tennis shoes so dang much. Only thing is, I’m short—just north of 5 feet—so I need a pair with a substantial rubber sole (but not a platform, because I’m not a Spice Girl) to keep me feeling fresh to death and like a grown up. These kicks are hand made by master Colombian artisans, and the pink hue and rose gold accents are a breath of fresh air in my ever expanding arsenal of black shoes." —Courtney Higgs, Editorial Assistant 

FLASH FURNITURE METAL STOOL

"These counter stools add a sunny pop of color in my all-white kitchen. The steel construction is durable, easy to clean, and surprisingly comfortable. Bonus: they arrived fully assembled!" —Emily Shornick, Senior Multimedia Editor

TOPSHOP MOTO JEANS

"In discovering Topshop jeans, I died and went to short-girl heaven. I'm an athletic 5'0 build which, when it comes to jeans shopping, is synonymous with hours in the dressing room and hefty guilt for handing 15+ "nos" back to the salesperson. Topshop jeans are MAGIC. Multiple petite lengths are offered specifically to suit girls 5'3 and under. The stretch makes them great for chic travel and the high waist makes me look my best at a price that doesn't terrify me. Winning!" —Colleen Lowery, Designer

CHAMBORD coffee maker

"I'm always known for having a cup of coffe (or more) in my hand throughout the day, but I always try to start the day off on a good note. I finally splurged for a fine french press coffee maker, and the Bodum model is by far the best. It creates the best cup of coffee for me before I dart into the office." —Aaron Valentic, International Assistant

CUYANA LEATHER BACKPACK

"I'm plagued by lower back pain so I've come to embrace backpacks as my work bag of choice. This leather style by Cuyana is spacious enough to hold a 13" laptop and doesn't look out of place after hours." —Claire Stern, Associate Editor

GOPRO HERO SESSION

"Before my trip to Iceland, I bought a GoPro to ensure I could get the best pics possible at the Blue Lagoon and while touring multiple waterfalls. It was SO worth it, and I plan on using it on every single beach trip I make this summer." —Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor

ALEXANDER WANG SANDALS

"I liked that these sandals are so versatile and can be dressed up or down. They are simple but have a little something special." —Lucy FoxDeputy Photo Director

simon miller jeans

"I found the perfect pair of ripped jeans just in time for the warmer weather. They’re cute and give me a bit of an edge with my Birkenstocks." —Bryan Vargas, Assistant Art Director

ZARA TOP

"Sleeves are having a major moment, so this top, which features bell sleeves and super cute tie details, instantly caught my eye as I was perusing Zara one day. Not only are the sleeves on point, but the price is too, at only $39.90. And the material is super lightweight so it’s perfect for the summer days ahead." —Tessa Trudeau, Editorial Assistant

pusheen cross body bag

"Like any good pseudo-aunt, I promptly hopped on the Pusheen train and bought my boyfriend's niece this cute cross body bag. Pusheen AND a burger? Sold." —Lizzy Oppenheimer, Senior Photo Editor

PAUL SMITH SNEAKERS

"Chic and comfy, my new kicks are perfect for my walk-subway-walk commute and don’t scream, gym time!" —Lavinel Savu, Executive Managing Editor

HARRY JOSH PRO TEELS HAIRBRUSH

"Both me and my daughter Stella have long hair that is very hard to detangle. School mornings can lead to tears and a not-so-great start to the day—moms out there, you know what I mean! I have tried many brushes, but I think I have finally found the one. This Harry Josh brush detangles hair fast and the price is quite affordable compared to other high end brands." —Melissa Rubini, Fashion Director

THE GROUP BY BABATON SWEATER

"It's finally maybe really spring and I can't WAIT to pack up my winter coat forever. I plan to transition my wardrobe for warmer temperatures with this oversized cardigan paired with my favorite spring dresses." —Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

BONPOINT CHILD'S RAINCOAT

"Ah, the days when shopping for myself was the most exciting thing. Now, it's all Helaina (my neice) all the time. And it's only the very best for her. April. Spring showers. That whole thing. Plus this coat? The lining alone. She NEEDS it, right?" —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

SK-II FACIAL TREATMENT ESSENCE EYE

"If it's one thing that I think is worth investing in, it's good skincare products. I've tried an endless amount of eye creams in my day, but never have I found something more effective than SK-II's Facial Essence Eye Cream. It's smooth and velvety, and works to reduce fine lines and dark circles; my two biggest concerns." —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

ANTHROPOLOGIE NECKLACE

"I was feeling sick of my traditional bar necklace, but this asymmetrical multicolor take on the trend feels fresh and new. It's delicate but still adds a little pop of color to my look." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor

FRESH UMBRIAN CLAY PURIFYING MASK

"When I asked one of the kind ladies at Sephora for something to help clean out my pores, she literally shrieked and led me straight to the Fresh counter. The umbrian clay completely clarifies my skin, making it feel so much cleaner. Bonus: it can be used three different ways—as a mask, spot treatment, or cleanser!" —Rachel CrocettiProducer

OFF MY CASE PHONE CASE

"How could I ever misplace my phone with this custom high gloss case? You can personalize with up to 12 letters, and add symbols for extra fun. Black and white never looked so good." —Laura Simola, Associate Art Director

FREE PEOPLE FLATS

"I know these navy suede slides don't exactly scream spring, but given that they're worn without socks, I'd say they fall into a "warm weather wear" category. Plus my traditional loafers give me the worst blisters on my heels so these are the perfect compromise." —Jane Asher, Digital Editorial Assistant

keds leather sneakers

"Quirky, wholly original, and with a tad more lift than your average sneak, these babies are both chic and strangely comfortable." —Isabel Jones, Editorial Assistant

JANESSA LEONÉ HAT

"I'll be throwing major shade in this new hat from Janessa Leoné's SS17 collection. It's perfect for LA's constant sunshine, so I have a feeling it will get lots of use this spring and summer." —Janelle Grodsky, Associate Editor 

GAP LOGO TEE

"Who knew Gap could be cool again? The brand tapped Naomi Campbell as the face of its Archive Re-Issue campaign. It caught my eye. And I bought this cute shirt. It's simple. It's perfect for spring. It'll look great on my Instagram feed." —Jonathan Borge, Associate Digital Editor

AG JEANS DENIM JACKET

"A great denim jacket is my spring wardrobe must—and I'm excited to try this new one from AG! I love the vintage carpenter style pockets and boxy cut." —Kristina RutkowskiMarket Editor

CRATE & BARREL SCENTED CANDLE

"I'm crossing my fingers that spring is here to stay in NYC (finally!). I've been stocking up on fresh, floral-scented candles like this one to embrace the new season." —Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

& OTHER STORIES FLATS

"Pastels have been calling for me since the first signs of warm weather in New York this year (which was a long time ago). I finally took the plunge with these kicks and I love that they're functional, not too Easter-y, and can work from spring into summer." —Mari Kasanuki, Associate Editor, News

Balenciaga clutch

"I won’t allow myself to purchase another B.L.L – black leather bag! Instead I splurging on a fun and bright bag just in time for the Summer. The perfect day to night bag for all the summer soirees to come." —Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant

NIKE AIR MAX SNEAKERS

"March 26 was Nike’s annual Air Max Day, a pretty momentous occasion among the sneakerhead set. After going to (and fully enjoying) the #sneakereasy pop-up in Soho, I surprised the hubs with a hot new set of kicks. While the exact pair I ordered him are no longer available, the Flyknits above were a close second." —Hana Asbrink, Digital News Editor

JASON NATURAL VITAMIN E OIL

"It's my mission in life to have soft, hydrated, next-to-perfect skin. One can dream, right? To help me get at least one step closer to my goal is this vitamin E oil. I am totally obsessed with it. I use this all over my body and on my face at night." —Brooke Ely Danielson, Fashion Editor

NEWA ANTI AGING DEVICE

"NEWA skin rejuvenating device. We’ve all been there – you notice your first wrinkle and suddenly that’s all you can see. After just two weeks of using NEWA, those unwanted lines became less noticeable and my skin instantly felt tighter. Treatment is quick and painless; a daily 4 minute luxurious, warm facial massage. Can’t wait to see my skin transform for the better in the next few months. I highly recommend this product!" —Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

