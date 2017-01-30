All the Must-Have Pieces InStyle Editors Bought in January

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Jan 30, 2017 @ 8:00 am

If you think about it, InStyle editors are, really, professional shoppers. We test products, we review them, and we promote the best of the best. So what does that mean? It means we're guilty of shopping a lot in our personal lives.

And here's the proof. We asked InStyle editors to share what they bought this month, and here's what we discovered: a pair of stunning Givenchy heels, budget-friendly in-shower body lotion (perfect for extremely dry skin), practical iPhone chargers, and chic sculptural earrings. Keep scrolling to shop our January must-haves.

1 of 23 Courtesy

Givenchy Heeled Sandals

"I couldn’t pass up these classic Givenchy sandals at that price. The heel height is also perfect for a day at the office." —Rina Stone, Executive Creative Director

Givenchy available at mytheresa.com $507 (originally $725) SHOP NOW
2 of 23 Courtesy

Forever 21 Rolling Stones Jacket 

"I find that my style totally changes in the winter. While in the summer I basically only wear white and pink dresses and skirts, in the winter, it's rare you'll find me in anything but ripped black jeans. I've been dying to find a camo jacket to pair with my multiple pairs of skinny jeans, and I randomly came across this Rolling Stones jacket in Forever21 the other day and had to have it. The exhibition here helped push the purchase." —Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

Forever 21 available at forever21.com $38 SHOP NOW
3 of 23 Courtesy

Coach Booties

"They are comfortable, warm, stylish, side zipper makes them easy to put on and the thick, rubber sole makes it easy to walk in snow or puddles." —DeLora Jones Blake, Chief of Reporters

Coach available at coach.com $188 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
4 of 23 Courtesy

NIVEA In-Shower Nourishing Body Lotion

"Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion is basically a miracle in a bottle for winter-ravaged skin. For those *can't even* mornings when you have no time to actually lotion up, just slather this on in the shower, rise it off, and your skin is magically moisturized all day long. Not bad for less than $5." —Katie Donbavand, Associate Producer 

Nivea available at amazon.com $5 SHOP NOW
5 of 23 Courtesy

Cocoon GRID-IT Macbook Air Case

"I found the best organizing solution for toting your laptop (and other tech miscellany) around. The neoprene sleeve snugly protects your MacBook while the stretchy grid accommodates everything from adapters, chargers, cords, and more. I know, talk about sexy." —Hana Asbrink, Digital News Editor

available at amazon.com Starting from $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 23 Courtesy

SPECTRUM CHOKER RAINBOW

"It's miserable outside, but this necklace is a surefire way to beat the cold weather blues. I feel happier just looking at it." —Claire Stern, Associate Editor

available at roxanneassoulin.com $120 SHOP NOW
7 of 23 Courtesy

Five Story Mini Bag

"There is nothing chicer to me than a mini bag. Actually, there is. A MINI mini bag. This teeny tiny mink bag is so delightful I had to grab it! It holds my wallet AND keeps my hands warm!" —Ruthie Friedlander, Digital Site Director

available at fivestoryny.com $495 SHOP NOW
8 of 23 Courtesy

DOCK+ Charging Dock

"I was constantly at war with the cables littering my nightstand before I invested in this sleek charging dock. It's unobtrusive enough not to be offensive, but "designed" enough that—when it's not juicing up my iPhone—one might actually mistake it for a piece of modern art." —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

available at nativeunion.com $60 SHOP NOW
9 of 23 Courtesy

Women's New Balance® for J.Crew 620 sneakers

"I set out to find a very functional pair of running sneakers but immediately changed courses when I cam accross these sleek New Balance for J.Crew kicks. The minimal design makes them perfect for travel days and metallic leather detailing makes them feel elevated." —Christina Shanahan, Senior Editor 

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $80 SHOP NOW
10 of 23 Courtesy

Mac Prep + Prime Lip

"Dry lips and matte lipstick don't mix. I bought this product after a major fail trying to use vampy lipstick on a cold winter night. Mac Prep + Primer Lip is the perfect base, it keeps my lips mositurized and doubles the stay power of all my lipsticks." —Jessica Kane, Photo Assistant

MAC available at nordstrom.com $18 SHOP NOW
11 of 23 Courtesy

DL1961 Skinny Jeans 

"There’s no such thing as having too many black jeans in your closet, and when I saw this slightly distressed pair with zipper details from Jessica Alba’s DL1961 collection, I couldn’t resist (especially at the sale price). They’re the perfect length to wear with slip-on sneakers or tuck into boots—plus, if they’re good enough for Jessica Alba, they’re good enough for me." —Samantha Simon, Assistant Editor

DL 1961 available at bloomingdales.com $208 SHOP NOW
12 of 23 Courtesy

BIKER JACKET

"I had been eyeing a much more expensive shearling aviator jacket for a while and recently accepted it was out of my price range. I knew I had to find one I loved just as much and could fit into my budget. This Zara find is almost an exact dupe, but at one-fifth of the price! I love how soft the faux fur is and how it seems to work with every outfit, whether I wear it to work or out at night. It is the perfect piece for the crazy weather we have been having in N.Y.C lately, too." —Sarah Balch, Photo Editor

Zara available at zara.com $169 SHOP NOW
13 of 23 Courtesy

GEL-Nimbus 19 by Asics

"I've run countless races in the Asics Nimbus. From the moment I first put them on, they trumped all other running shoes in terms of support, softness, and they're also super lightweight. This latest model (the GEL-Nimbus 19) has all-new "FlyteFoam" technology for an extra responsive ride that reduces the impact of running. I'm planning on doing the Chicago marathon in the fall and I'd never run it in anything else!" —Anna Hecht, E-commerce Editor

Asics available at athleta.com $160 SHOP NOW
14 of 23 Courtesy

Sorel Waterproof Wedge Boot 

"I searched for these booties in my size for maybe a month before I found them, and I don’t think I’ve taken them off since. They’re the most comfortable water/winter weather-proof boots I own—and they have a built-in heel (!!). I wear them all day long in the office and even on the weekends. They’re the perfect way to stay warm and chic this winter." —Shalayne Pulia, Editorial Assistant

Sorel available at nordstrom.com $250 SHOP NOW
15 of 23 Courtesy

Monrow Maternity Dress

"It’s hard to find cool maternity clothes — and who wants to spend tons of money on pieces you’ll only wear for a short time? So Shopbop sales have become my savior. The site's well-edited selection of pregnancy staples from Hatch, J. Brand, Monrow and others makes it easy to find versatile pieces I can wear now and after baby, too. This comfy dress is my current fave." —Angela Salazar, Senior Editor

Monrow available at shopbop.com $65 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
16 of 23 Courtesy

Madewell Bodysuit

"Madewell recently started making bodysuits, and I snagged this striped scoop-neck this month. Not only does it stay perfectly tucked, but it is super soft and comes with three rows of buttons, so you can adjust it for the length of your torso. Consider me obsessed." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor

Madewell available at madewell.com $50 SHOP NOW
17 of 23 Courtesy

Boss Babes: A Coloring and Activity Book for Grown-Ups

"I’ll admit it, I’m still buying into the adult coloring book craze. The Boss Babes edition, however, is far superior to your typical adult coloring book fare—it doubles as an activity book with creative feminist games like Marie Curie-inspired Sudoku and a “Women In Hip-Hop” word search. I spent Monday night giving Frida Kahlo balayage #NoRegrets." —Isabel Jones, Editorial Assistant

available at amazon.com $11 SHOP NOW
18 of 23 Courtesy

Bare Minerals Cleansing Oil

"Years ago if you told me I'd be washing my face with an oil, I'd actually laugh out loud. Now, this cleansing oil is an essential in my daily skincare routine. Not only is it the perfect daily cleanser, it leaves my skin feeling super soft and the blend of cucumber and sunflower oils leave the freshest scent. I've already purchased it a second time!" —Rachel Crocetti, Producer

Bare Minerals available at sephora.com $30 SHOP NOW
19 of 23 Courtesy

Panache Full Cup Bra

"I have a fuller bust, so I'm always on a hunt for pretty bras that offer amazing support. Panache is one of my favorite brands and they created this beautiful balconette style in a chocolate color I adore. I also got the matching briefs because in 2017, I want to be an adult and wear matching sets!" —LaShauna Williams, Senior Credits Editor

available at amazon.com Starting at $73 SHOP NOW
20 of 23 Courtesy

Meri Meri Unicorn Horns, Set of 8 

"Planning a birthday party for my 6-year old son who is obssessed with unicorns. These are amazing and unique like him!" —Lucy Fox, Deputy Photo Director

available at amazon.com $14 SHOP NOW
21 of 23 Courtesy

Lindsey Thornburg Trench Cloak

"This coat totally gets my whole "cozy-sexy" vibez for winter. Lindsey Thornburg was inspired to create it after her first winter in N.Y.C. where she'd roam around frozen Manhattan swaddled in Pendleton woolen blankets. Thick, gorgeous wool and a hood so deep it's luxurious—bring on the blizzards! Bonus: Blake Lively is a fan and has it in (at least) one, two, and three different colors." —Katie Donbavand, Associate Producer 

available at shopspring.com $1,395 SHOP NOW
22 of 23 Courtesy

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Powder

"With the harsh & erratic weather that comes with winter, I could only apply so much product to my skin before it was overwhelming. So, I decided to try to replenish my skin from the inside. Within just a couple weeks, not only was my skin clear and more healthy, but the probiotics and probiotics will provide a little extra boost to my immune system as well." —Kyleen James, Photo Assistant

available at anthropologie.com $70 SHOP NOW
23 of 23 Courtesy

Justine Clenquet Earrings

"I always love the jewelry selection at Opening Ceremony because they seek out new, relatively unknown designers that have really unique pieces at affordable prices. I’ve been on an earring buying bonanza for the past few months but these are my favorites!" —Lizzy Oppenheimer, Senior Photo Editor

available at openingceremony.com $85 SHOP NOW

