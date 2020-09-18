From Rare Designer Goods at Nordstrom Rack to Jill Biden’s Viral Boots, These Are the Best Things to Buy This Weekend
While editors were busy keeping one eye on Runway360, the CFDA’s solution to Fashion Week shows in a virtual-necessitating era, those dedicated to shopping had to keep the other eye on the market to spot all of the best things you can actually buy right now.
And you know what, it’s a good thing we did, because this week there was a ton of super noteworthy commerce news, from unmissable fall collection drops to the Nordstrom Rack designer sale you didn’t know was happening. Below, shop the very best things money can buy this week.
What’s New
When our outdoor excursions are cut down to just a slice of the public-facing pie that we’re accustomed to, we need to make sure our outfits are even sweeter. This season, we’re eschewing predictable black, brown, and tan boots in favor of something with a little more flavour. Dear Frances’ fall collection delivers (like Postmates) just the thing, with a pair of strawberry milk-colored knee-highs that are fresh, juicy, and ever so tastefully tart.
For those trips out the front door, we’ll naturally be bundling up. If you, like us, have Prada’s padded blazers on the mind this season (but off the table due to price), Uniqlo U’s fall drop, designed by Christophe Lemaire, serves similar styles for under $150. It’s also the most affordable you’ll ever find Lemaire-designed garments anywhere — his designs are typically in the high hundreds.
Speaking of French fashion designers and high price points, two unusually affordable Parisian brands aligned their latest collection releases and there’s so many exciting pieces in our budget between them. RECC Paris and Parisienne et Alors are two accessible independent designers to have on your radar.
If all this Paris talk is making you wistful, you’ll be excited to learn that cult-loved fragrance company Diptyque is making its beloved City Candles — usually only sold in the city they’re named for — available to buy online for one week only. This rare opportunity is highly likely to sell out.
What’s Trending
The word on everyone’s mind is also showing up on their shirts, hats, bags, and even shoes, as evidenced by Jill Biden’s VOTE boots by Stuart Weitzman. According to global fashion search engine Lyst, searches for the boots spiked by 488 percent in just 24 hours since presidential candidate Joe Biden’s wife wore them. And even if your vote on the boots is a no, the message, nonetheless, is a good one.
Meanwhile, leather blazers, which are a little easier to work into our daily wardrobes, are also having a moment — they’re up 71 percent compared to this time last year, according to Lyst. Celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Kaia Gerber can’t stop wearing theirs, and Gerber’s exact style from a collaboration between Frame Denim and model Imaan is miraculously on sale right now.
If the sweatsuit ennui is beginning to settle in, you’re not alone. Afterpay shared with InStyle that it’s seen a 37 percent jump in jean sales over the last month alone, and its in-house Fashion Psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell (yes, that’s a real job) attributes the spike to shoppers needing a switch up while preparing to WFH for the long haul.
However if denim isn’t your vibe, you can still swap out the couch leggings for a celebrity-approved dress. Scoop up Emma Roberts’s quickly defined maternity style with a spotty maxi dress, or go the Jenner-Ratajkowski route with a tube dress (TBT much?) styled under a waist-tied button down.
- Stuart Weitzman 5050 Vote Boots, $695
- Imaan x Frame Leather Darted Blazer, $595 (Originally $1,195)
- Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $74 (Originally $98)
- AFRM Jamie Print Open Back Short Sleeve Dress, $89
- Wolford Black Fatal Dress, $200
What’s on Sale
Our sale selections this week were easy to make thanks to Nordstrom Rack’s rare clearance sale, which includes tons and tons of designer goods. A couple crates-worth of Kate Spade bags and apparel must have fallen off the back of a truck because we’ve never seen so much of the designer on sale in one place.
We also clocked this incredible Andrew Marc faux leather puffer that looks just like the Nanushka one that goes viral every winter, except this one’s literally just $60. Some other wild deals include Versace shield sunglasses (that J.Lo would probably wear) for $100, Cole Haan sneakers for $90, and a Marc Jacobs crossbody for $125.
- Kate Spade New York Nicola Bicolor Large Tote Bag, $125 (Originally $498)
- Versace 72mm Shield Sunglasses, $100 (Originally $365)
- Andrew Marc Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $60 (Originally $200)
- Cole Haan Margo Leather Sneaker, $90 (Originally $130)
- Marc Jacobs Playback Leather Crossbody Bag, $125 (Originally $250)