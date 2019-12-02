The 12 Best Things From Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale That You Can Shop All Week

Image zoom Instagram/Walmart

There’s something about Cyber Monday that really gets us in our cozy feelings. Maybe it’s the fact that we no longer have to face the weather, waits, and crowds at brick-and-mortar stores (thank you, online shopping!), or maybe it’s just the thought of all the money we’re saving, but this whole day is akin to lighting a candle and drawing a bubble bath.

Walmart, which has been in the Cyber Monday game since “cyber” became a thing, has got the whole thing down pat. Knowing that we’re going to find basically everything we’re hoping to score a deal on in one place is the cooling eye mask on top of our already blissed-out day.

To save you some clicks and give you extra time to sip on a peppermint mocha, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale, which you can actually shop all week. See our picks below, and browse the entire sale here.

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Home Deals