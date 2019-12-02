The 12 Best Things From Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale That You Can Shop All Week
From fleece-lined leggings to Chi straighteners.
There’s something about Cyber Monday that really gets us in our cozy feelings. Maybe it’s the fact that we no longer have to face the weather, waits, and crowds at brick-and-mortar stores (thank you, online shopping!), or maybe it’s just the thought of all the money we’re saving, but this whole day is akin to lighting a candle and drawing a bubble bath.
Walmart, which has been in the Cyber Monday game since “cyber” became a thing, has got the whole thing down pat. Knowing that we’re going to find basically everything we’re hoping to score a deal on in one place is the cooling eye mask on top of our already blissed-out day.
To save you some clicks and give you extra time to sip on a peppermint mocha, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale, which you can actually shop all week. See our picks below, and browse the entire sale here.
Best Fashion Deals
- 360Air Women's Athleisure Cozy Heat Leggings, $5 (Originally $20)
- Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots, $90–$113 (Originally $150–$161)
- DF by Dearfoams Women's Flecked Clog Slippers, $9 (Originally $30)
- Time and Tru Sweater Pant Women's, $10 (Originally $25)
Best Beauty Deals
- Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1", $53 (Originally $100)
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women, 3.3 Oz, $40 (Originally $98)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $50 (Originally $58)
- Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power C x 30 Vitamin C Brightening Face Moisturizer, 1.7 Oz, $40 (Originally $95)
Best Home Deals
- Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt, $49 (Originally $100)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum, $180 (Originally $280)
- Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, $90 (Originally $250)
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 128GB, $329 (Originally $429)