Everything You Need to Know to Prepare for Walmart’s Black Friday Sale

Walmart isn't exactly the place to go to find high-end designer fashions. But how can anyone resist the deals there, especially on Black Friday?

Each year, Walmart stores fill with shoppers dashing through the aisles carrying as many TVs as possible. (Last year, Walmart was practically giving TVs away for less than $100.) But you don't have to get caught up in the madness — unless that's your thing. Walmart's website might outdo Amazon this year, what with its free next-day delivery that doesn't require any type of membership fee.

To make sure you don't miss out on any deals, we've gathered all of the details on Walmart's Black Friday sale for 2019 below.

What Time Does Walmart Open on Black Friday?

Most stores usually stay closed on Thanksgiving Day to give employees an opportunity to spend the holiday with their family, but not Walmart. Last year, the retailer opened its doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, making the 24-hour holiday an extra six hours longer.

For online Walmart shoppers, the deals start rolling in long before Thanksgiving and continue throughout the following week with Cyber Monday deals. Walmart's website released Black Friday Deals on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving last year, and the retailer launched a ton of lead-up deals throughout the month of November. The pre-Black Friday sale at Walmart included a ton of discounts just as good as the ones on the actual shopping holiday, so we'd suggest checking in for discounts this year as soon as the clock strikes midnight on November 1.

What Are the Best Walmart Black Friday Sale Deals?

Most people go for the electronics at Walmart. The Walmart Black Friday sale is the perfect time to get a new laptop or test out the latest iPad. There are also a ton of deals on home appliances like the Instant Pot, Keurig, and KitchenAid mixer. But don't let the gadget discounts distract you from the fashion deals. Walmart's Black Friday sale also includes all of the basics at discounted prices, so if there was ever a time to stock up socks, it's now. Fashion lovers will also find deals on soft T-shirts, underwear, and leggings.

Start perfecting your shopping strategy now and see exactly what's marked down in Walmart's sale section below.