Walmart Just Came for Target With Its Early Black Friday Deals

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

I don't even know why we're still calling it Black Friday. We might as well re-name the biggest shopping holiday of the year Black Every Week In November, because retailers like Target and Amazon are offering deals for 30 days straight. But after sifting through all of the discounts, it's clear to see that Walmart is the retailer that's really not messing around this year.

Right now, there are a ton of Black Friday deals that are already live on the Walmart's website. So you could, literally, cross everyone off of your holiday shopping list before Thanksgiving even happens.

The deals seem to include everything we've ever wanted, from $379 iPad Minis to $348 55-inch flat-screen smart TVs to $189 KitchenAid mixers.

RELATED: The Target Black Friday Ad Has 52 Pages of Deals, and You Can Shop a Few Today

And, of course, clothing's included, too. So we're taking advantage of this moment to stock up on our favorite basic shirts, fun socks, and unbelievably affordable jackets. Scroll on to preview some of the deals and head to Walmart for more. Oh, and remember you'll get free shipping on all orders over $35.

Image zoom Sharp 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (LC-55Q7030U) Walmart.com $299 (Originally $500) SHOP IT

Image zoom KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Onyx Black Walmart.com $189 (Originally $229) SHOP IT

Image zoom Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette Walmart.com $50 (Originally $84) SHOP IT

Image zoom Pink Platinum Junior's Hooded Anorak Jacket with Faux Fur-Trimmed Hood Walmart.com $20 (Originally $28) SHOP IT