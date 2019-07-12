Walmart Is Trying to Demolish Amazon Prime Day With These Serious Discounts

Image zoom BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy

Amazon has managed to create its own shopping holiday in the form of its annual Prime Day sale. The event is almost as big as Black Friday; the brand even got Taylor Swift to perform this year at a Prime Day concert. Major, right? But don't expect Walmart to just fade into the background like some washed-up backup singer. The fight between Amazon and Walmart is definitely getting ugly. And by ugly, I mean really good for bargain hunters. Walmart is coming for Amazon's entire life with a lineup of deals that are almost too good to be true.

Before I get into the exact details, let's talk logistics. You automatically save $119 (the cost of an Amazon Prime membership) because there's no sign-up plan required to access Walmart's sale. Walmart also just conveniently announced before Amazon Prime Day free — yes, FREE — next-day delivery on orders over $35, which is major for impatient shoppers who hate paying shipping fees.

Walmart's inventory might be smaller than Amazon's, but you'll find a ton of electronics on sale, from laptops to Apple iPads to Smart TVs. One item you won't find at all on Amazon's website is the Google Home Hub. Walmart dropped the price from $158 to $79 because Walmart is not just going to roll over and play dead during this fight.

I'm most looking forward to the fashion deals hiding on Walmart's site. I've spotted the $10 sandals that everybody loves as well as Sofia Vergara's figure-flattering jeans. Here's to hoping that prices will be lower than ever on some of my favorite Walmart finds.