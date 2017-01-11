7 Celebrity-Approved Makeup Ideas to Try This Valentine's Day
Still in need of a Valentine's Day crush? Look no further than your favorite stars' recent red carpet makeup looks.
Whether your plans for the most romantic day of the year involve an intimate dinner with your number one or wine with your group chat, we have your makeup situation covered.
From Dakota Johnson's classic smoky eye to Gemma Chan's matte red lip, we've broken down how to recreate the celebrity looks that are perfect for wherever your Valentine's Day may take you.
Matte Red Lip
There's no denying that a red lip is a mainstay any day of the year, but a bold matte shade and subtle cat flick eyeliner, as seen on Gemma Chan, is will stand out in a romantic candlelit room.
HOW TO DO IT:
Makeup artist Alex Babsky created Chan's Old Hollywood-inspired look using L'Oréal Paris products. For a similar lip color, try the brand's Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick in Red Affair.
Soft Glam Makeup
If you're in for a low-key V-Day making dinner and watching a movie with your S.O., Zendaya's soft makeup with a focus on glowing skin from the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards checks off all the requirements you want in a makeup look for the night.
HOW TO DO IT:
Considering this look is centered around flawless skin, reach for a full coverage concealer with a natural second-skin finish like Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer.
Red Cat Eye
A cat eye is a skill that's only earned with practice, but once you nail it, it's a look that you'll rely on in any situation—including Valentine's Day. More so, you can make the classic eyeliner style a little more festive by simply swapping your black liner for red.
HOW TO DO IT:
While don't know exact products makeup artist Patrick Ta used to create the singer's crimson eye makeup, L'Oréal Paris has a few products you can use to DIY the look. Try the Liquid Dip Waterproof Eyeliner in Burgundy for the winged liner, then finish it off with a few coats of the fan-favorite Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara.
Smoky Eye and Red Lip
When all else fails, a classic smoky eye like the one Kerry Washington wore to the 2021 Emmy Awards is a sultry look that works on the red carpet—or a Valentine's Day date at your favorite restaurant. Better yet, pair it with a red lip.
HOW TO DO IT:
The star's makeup artist Allan Avendaño turned to Neutrogena products to get the star ready for the Emmys. When doing a smoky eye, you'll want to use a kohl pencil (like this one from the brand) because you'll be able to easily smudge your line.
Monochromatic Burgundy Makeup
Still hooked on the monochromatic makeup trend? Try an unexpected burgundy color scheme like Lucy Hale for a pretty, festive-without-being-cheesy look.
HOW TO DO IT:
While Hale's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan hasn't dropped the full makeup breakdown, there are a few products from Almay that will make recreating the look a breeze. The Intense I-Color Shadow Palette in Blue Eyes has similar shades with step-by-step instructions on how to use them, and the Lip Vibes Lipstick in Get Crazy is similar to the star's berry lip.
Bright Fuchsia Lip
No shade to red lipstick, but if you're for a Valentine's day-themed makeup look that isn't so literal, a fuchsia lipstick like Lupita Nyong'o's is a gorgeous option.
HOW TO DO IT:
"What I love about the 70s beauty is that it's glam, it's extravagant, but they always look like they're ready to boogie, get down, have fun and dance — the perfect attitude for festive season," says Nyong'o's makeup artist Nick Barose of this look. The exact lip products he used on the actress? Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Caprice as a base with L'Absolu Rouge in Hot Pink Ruby on top.
Soft Smoky Eye
Despite its effortless appearance, a smoky eye takes a bit of practice. That's what makes this look on Dakota Johnson a great alternative for anyone who's an eye makeup novice — or has last-minute Valentine's Day plans. You get the same effect with just a single product: a black eyeliner pencil.
HOW TO DO IT:
To recreate the subtle smoky eyeliner, line the upper and lower lash lines, smudging it at the outer corners. (Try this creamy Gucci pencil.) As for the neutral lip that completes the look, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell used Kevyn Aucoin's Unforgettable Lip Definer in Divine in lieu of a traditional lipstick.