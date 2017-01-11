Still in need of a Valentine's Day crush? Look no further than your favorite stars' recent red carpet makeup looks.

Whether your plans for the most romantic day of the year involve an intimate dinner with your number one or wine with your group chat, we have your makeup situation covered.

From Dakota Johnson's classic smoky eye to Gemma Chan's matte red lip, we've broken down how to recreate the celebrity looks that are perfect for wherever your Valentine's Day may take you.