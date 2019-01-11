You Can Get a Cashmere Sweater for the Absurdly Low Price of $50 Today

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Not that it bears saying, but cashmere can get really, really expensive. And for good reason. We crave high-quality fabric, good construction, and, mostly, we want to be super warm and comfortable. Because cashmere checks all of those boxes, we don’t mind paying top dollar for it.

So when the opportunity comes to stock up on our favorite fiber for the cold months at a price that’s frankly unheard of, we don’t pass it up.

Today, Uniqlo is offering shoppers that chance, with a flash sale on four cashmere sweater styles for the low price of only $50. Seeing as how the price for cashmere sweaters can reach as high as $1,700, this is more than a bargain — it’s practically highway robbery.

The on-sale cashmere sweaters — the turtleneck, V-neck, crewneck, and cardigan — have all been marked down from their original price of $80, a good deal even before today’s discount. Of course, with a deal this good, styles are bound to go fast, and they’ve already started to sell out.

Shop the styles at Uniqlo.com, while pieces are still available at a fraction of their original cost.

Image zoom Uniqlo

To buy: $50 (Originally $80); uniqlo.com

Image zoom Uniqlo

To buy: $50 (Originally $80); uniqlo.com

Image zoom Uniqlo

To buy: $50 (Originally $80); uniqlo.com

Image zoom Uniqlo

To buy: $50 (Originally $80); uniqlo.com