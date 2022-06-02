The 10 Summer Essentials Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on Right Now
As I'm writing this story, my AC is blasting, I have an ice roller on my desk, and my iced coffee is sweating profusely — all signs that summer is basically here. Another sign the season is upon us (other than the sweltering heat)? Amazon's Movers & Shakers charts, which take in account the items most added to shoppers' charts in the last 24 hours, are full of summer essentials. Sales are skyrocketing for things like lightweight tinted moisturizers, flowy running shorts, aloe vera gel, and breezy dresses.
Here are the 10 summer products Amazon shoppers are stocking up on right now:
- Wet n Wild Barely There Tinted Skin Hydrator, $5 (Originally $6)
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50, $35
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $22
- SouqFone Two Piece Ruffled Bikini Set, $29–$33
- CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser, $13 (Originally $14)
- Exlura Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress, $40 (Originally $50)
- BMJL High-Waisted Running Shorts, $25
- OQQ Seamless Ribbed High Waist Shorts with Sports Bra Set, $30
- BodyGlide Original Anti-Chafe Balm, $9
- Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera, $10
Wet n Wild Barely There Tinted Skin Hydrator
I love a good tinted moisturizer, especially during the summer when I don't want to be wearing heavy foundation. Amazon shoppers seem to especially be loving Wet n Wild's Barely There Tinted Skin Hydrator, which is on sale for just $5 right now. Made with hyaluronic acid and squalane, the skin tint has a semi-matte finish that's hydrating and "doesn't look cakey." It comes in nine shades and has over 4,400 five-star ratings.
Shop now: $5 (Originally $6); amazon.com
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
If you're looking for that same lightweight coverage but with SPF, you can't go wrong with this tinted sunscreen from La Roche-Posay. The derm-recommended SPF 50 mineral face lotion has the approval of 7,200 Amazon shoppers who say it's "simply the best" and leaves a "nice, healthy glow" to your skin. One customer raved that the universal tint "balances and refines your skin tone, and it is convenient when you don't put any makeup [on]," and said that they can "totally go out" wearing "only this sunscreen."
Shop now: $35; amazon.com
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
What's summer without Sol de Janeiro's popular Bum Bum Cream? The body moisturizer is a personal favorite of mine, especially during the summer. Made with nourishing ingredients like cupuacu butter, acai oil, coconut oil, and caffeine-packed guarana, it helps moisturize, smooth, and firm your skin. It has a delicious warm vanilla scent, and it leaves behind a subtle shimmer.
Shop now: $22; amazon.com
SouqFone Two Piece Ruffled Bikini Set
Amazon shoppers are adding quite a few swimsuits to their carts, including this flattering tankini. The SouqFone bikini set includes a long ruffled top and ruched high waisted bottoms. It comes in 24 colors and prints and is available in sizes S to 3XL. The best-selling tankini is loved by more than 18,100 customers who say it provides good coverage for your stomach and thighs while still looking "sexy."
Shop now: $29–$33; amazon.com
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser
Heat and sweat can cause face and body breakouts, even if you're not usually acne-prone. It's no surprise that several beauty products containing benzoyl peroxide, a pimple-fighting ingredient, are popping up on Amazon's charts. The CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser is particularly loved because it's gentle while being effective — benzoyl peroxide is known for drying out the skin, but shoppers say this CeraVe option leaves them "hydrated" and "glowy."
Shop now: $13 (Originally $14); amazon.com
Exlura Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress
This breezy mini dress has puffed sleeves, a smocked waist, can be worn off-the-shoulder, and has a cheeky tie-back — what's not to like? The Exlura dress comes in 14 colors like white, baby blue, and pink, and goes up to size 2XL. Shoppers say it's a "great dress" for weddings and vacations, and that they receive "many compliments" when they wear it.
Shop now: $40 (Originally $50); amazon.com
BMJL High-Waisted Running Shorts
Flowy running shorts are also in high demand right now, like this popular pair that comes in no less in than 30 colors. Made from a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric blend, the stretchy high-waisted shorts have a secure zipper pocket and tulip cut hem. A handful of Amazon shoppers say the shorts are comparable to Lululemon "at a fraction of the cost."
Shop now: $25; amazon.com
OQQ Seamless Ribbed High-Waist Shorts with Sports Bra Set
Shoppers are also adding this "super stretchy" exercise set to their carts. Available in 31 colors like white, lime green, hot pink, and brown, the seamless OQQ set comes with ribbed high-waisted shorts and a sports bra. Customers say the set is compressive in a non-restrictive and "flattering" way, and that it reminds them of pieces from brands like Set Active at "half the price."
Shop now: $30; amazon.com
BodyGlide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
BodyGlide's popular anti-chafing balm is always a top-seller on Amazon in warmer seasons — it's racked up over 23,000 five-star ratings. The fragrance-free balm works to stop skin irritation caused by rubbing and can be applied on your thighs, chest, arms, feet, or anywhere you experience discomfort. Shoppers call the BodyGlide balm a "lifesaver" and say it "really works."
Shop now: $9; amazon.com
Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera
Aloe vera gel is a must during the summer. Other than healing sun damaged skin, it can also be used to soothe acne and moisturize the skin — it even has hair benefits. One enthusiastic customer said Sun Bum's Cool Down Aloe Vera is the "holy frigging grail of post-sun products" and provides "instant relief." "I will forever keep this as a staple in my medicine cabinet," they wrote.
Shop now: $10; amazon.com