The 10 Summer Essentials Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on Right Now

If you're looking for that same lightweight coverage but with SPF, you can't go wrong with this tinted sunscreen from La Roche-Posay. The derm-recommended SPF 50 mineral face lotion has the approval of 7,200 Amazon shoppers who say it's "simply the best" and leaves a "nice, healthy glow" to your skin. One customer raved that the universal tint "balances and refines your skin tone, and it is convenient when you don't put any makeup [on]," and said that they can "totally go out" wearing "only this sunscreen."