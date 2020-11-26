Tory Burch Secretly Added Hundreds of New Handbags to Its Black Friday Sale, and Prices Start at $12
Did you think we wouldn’t notice, Tory?
Earlier this week, we reported that Tory Burch started its Black Friday sale early. And while the prices were good, nothing could have prepared us for the secret Black Friday deals drop the designer brand launched today. Prices still start at just $12 (we know, we can’t believe it either), but now there are hundreds more deals on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and runway pieces. What, did they really think we wouldn’t notice?
Shop now: $300 (Originally $578); toryburch.com
Basically, Tory Burch waited until the last possible minute to give us the best deals of this major shopping marathon, but we’ll forgive — the new sale merchandise is just that good, and we seriously can’t remember the last time we’ve seen Tory Burch bags this marked down. Even the best-selling slouchy hobo bag with Tory Burch’s iconic logo pendant is hundreds of dollars off. The newer Robinson shoulder bag is somehow under $250, and the always-sold-out Gemini link tote is under $200. Don’t even get us started on the very cute Perry mini bag, which is so on trend that it’s hard to believe it’s now just $195. All you have to do is add code THANKS at checkout for an additional discount.
Shop now: $230 (Originally $468); toryburch.com
While Tory Burch bags will always be the first thing we add to our cart come Black Friday, the brand’s ready-to-wear and shoes can’t be ignored. The embroidered dot dress every editor-in-chief Instagrammed during Fashion Week is somehow included, and it’s marked down nearly $700. (!!!) The classic cap-toe logo ballet flat is also available and discounted down to $179, The contrast-trim cardigan every influencer seems to own is now just $149, and every Tory Burch ankle boot you’ve ever thought of buying is under $300 — and yes, they all have the famous golden logo.
Thousands of people have waited all of 2020 for the Tory Burch Black Friday sale. Most of us had nothing better to do than to count down to these famous handbags markdowns anyway. And now that they’re officially here, we all need to act fast — you can thank us later for the heads-up on the hundreds of secret deals that dropped today. (We’d gladly accept a camera bag as payment.)
Shop the best Tory Burch Black Friday deals below.
Best Handbags Deals
- Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag, $230 (Originally $468)
- Fleming Soft Camera Bag, $195 (Originally $398)
- Miller Metal Slouchy Hobo Bag, $300 (Originally $578)
- Perry Color-Block Mini Bag, $195 (Originally $328)
- Gemini Link Canvas Tote, $169 (Originally $228)
Best Clothing Deals
- Madeline Contrast-Trim Cardigan, $149 (Originally $248)
- Handkerchief Blouse, $179 (Originally $398)
- Gemini Link Skirt, $199 (Originally $398)
- Embroidered Dot Dress, $999 (Originally $1,698)
- Rib Waist Dress, $299 (Originally $428)
Best Shoe Deals
- Kira Logo Boot, $299 (Originally $398)
- Gigi Mixed-Material Pointed-Toe Flat, $189 (Originally $278)
- Brooke Knee-High Boot, $369 (Originally $498)
- Mini Metallic Cap-Toe Ballet Flat, $179 (Originally $258)
- Jessa Suede Mid-Heel Pump Loafer, $209 (Originally $348)
