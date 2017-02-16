11 On-Sale Throw Pillows for Every Personality

Getty Images
Rachel Crocetti
Feb 16, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Bored with your living room or bedroom but not looking to drop thousands of dollars on a complete remodel? This is where throw pillows come in.

In a neutral room, throw pillows can add a ton of personality and design elements to a room with minimal cost. For example, if your color scale heavy on beiges and creams, a faux fur pillow might add the luxe element that you need to really tie it all together. In a quirky colorful room, a vibrant, printed pillow could be the standout piece that has everyone talking. Whatever your personal design vision is, throw pillows add a little something extra—including more comfort!

VIDEO: Learn How to Put Together the Perfect Gallery Wall

 

Until Feb. 20, Target is offering 30 percent off all home items, plus an extra 10 percent off if you use the code PRESIDENT at checkout. Get some ideas below for the perfect pillow for your personality. Now get shopping!

1 of 11 Courtesy

For the Boho Girl: The Pillow Collection Pink Boho Pillow

The gorgeous floral print on this throw will spice up any neutral room.

available at Target.com $42 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

For the Luxe Lady: Threshold Faux Fur Pillow

This furry pillow will complement your faux sheepskin rug beautifully.

available at Target.com $21 (originally $25) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

For the Inspired: Threshold "Hello Gorgeous" Pillow

There is nothing better than waking up to a sweet message like this.

available at Target.com $17 (originally $20) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

For the Colorful Personality: Rizzy Home Frayed Pom Pom Pillow

This fun pop of color will definitely reflect your bubbly personality.

available at Target.com $32 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

For the Coachella Lover: Boho Boutique Indie Fringe Pillow

This pillow has more fringe than Vanessa Hudgens in Indio.

available at Target.com $24 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

For the City Girl: Rizzy Home New York Taxi Pillow

This cute illustration is the perfect addition to any New Yorker's (tiny) apartment.

available at Target.com $28 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

For the Dog Lover: Surya Pawfect Love Pillow

The perfect quirky doodle for someone who loves dogs more than people.

available at Target.com $34 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

For the Makeup Lover: Surya Pucker Up Pillow

If your matte lipstick collection rivals Kylie Jenner's, this pillow is for you.

available at Target.com $34 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

For the Hopeless Romantic: Surya Love You More Pillow

If you're known to wear your heart on your sleeve, you definitely need this pillow on your bed.

available at Target.com $25 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

For the Quirky Girl: AiR 'Pinzimonio' by Marianna Coppo Decorative Pillow

From AiR's artwork series, these adorable veggie doodles will definitely be a talking point at your next movie night.

available at Target.com $24 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

For the Homebody: Surya State of the Heart Pillow

Show off your pride for your home state with a silhouette pillow (comes in multiple states).

available at Target.com $25 (originally $30) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!