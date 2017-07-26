10 Things You Need From Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Video

In case you missed it: Selena Gomez just dropped the music video for her new song “Fetish,” and we’re not exaggerating when we say it got incredibly weird. For reference, “Bad Liar” is a solid five on the Wow That Got Wild scale, whereas “Fetish” is a high and mighty eight. Ya girl is out there putting random household objects in her mouth as the song of the summer plays on.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd 's Cutest Couple Moments

The good news is, we’ve spotted a number of things you should really snag from the new music video. Scroll through and shop the “Fetish” must-haves.