10 Things You Need From Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Video

Kim Duong
Jul 26, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

In case you missed it: Selena Gomez just dropped the music video for her new song “Fetish,” and we’re not exaggerating when we say it got incredibly weird. For reference, “Bad Liar” is a solid five on the Wow That Got Wild scale, whereas “Fetish” is a high and mighty eight. Ya girl is out there putting random household objects in her mouth as the song of the summer plays on.

The good news is, we’ve spotted a number of things you should really snag from the new music video. Scroll through and shop the “Fetish” must-haves.

1 of 10 Courtesy

FRILLY YELLOW DRESS

Take a page from Selena's book and go for one that could pass as a nightgown.

Attico $321 (originally $1,070) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

thigh-high lace stockings

DIY Selena’s distressed version by going ham on them with long nails. Chic!

Nordstrom $16 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

BAG OF TAKIS

We couldn’t help but notice this bag of delicious hot-chilli-pepper-and-lime flavored chips in Selena’s cabinet when she was freaking out in the kitchen.

$14 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

EYELASH CURLER

Pro tip: When you’re not using it on your tongue (please don't ever do that) “pump” the curler by squeezing and releasing several times for a natural-looking curl that stays.

Lancome $23 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Two Boxes of Oregold Peaches

Or a Fruit of the Month Club membership if you’re not that into peaches.

$45 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

YELLOW GUMMY CANDY

Don’t know what she’s eating in the video (aside from broken glass and a literal bar of soap), but it sure looks like this.

$16 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Exfoliating Soap Bar

If you’re really going to put soap in your mouth, at least get you one with a crunch.

Fresh $17 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

FLAMELESS CANDLES

Flames that’ll withstand a dining room monsoon.

$39 (originally $69) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

COLOR-SAFE stain removing laundry detergent

How else was she supposed to get those stains out?

$10 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

neon lipstick

Not sure exactly what lipstick she’s eating in the vid, but if we had to guess, we'd posit Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Le Marc Lip Creme in “Willful.” 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $30 SHOP NOW

