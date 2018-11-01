What InStyle's Favorite Influencers Are Wearing This Fall

Farsáli, the beauty brand known for its skin primers, has just added “unicorn essence” to its latest formula. Pick it up at Sephora along with the brand's Skintune Blur to keep your makeup looking perfect all day. Check out an application tutorial from @citizensrunway.

Shop It: Farsali Unicorn Essence Antioxidant Primer Serum, $54. Farsali Skintune Blur Perfecting Primer Serum, $54.