What InStyle's Favorite Influencers Are Wearing This Fall
Fall is fashion's best season, in our opinion. Summer's great, of course, but we are always excited to trade flip-flops and dresses for boots, jeans, sweaters, and new coats. Scroll on for fall fashion, accessory, and beauty must-haves from our favorite influencers.
Roberto Demeglio’s Aura Collection
@prettylittlehangers's new favorite find is a ceramic bracelet from Roberto Demeglio’s Aura collection.
Shop It: Roberto Demeglio Aura Large Ceramic Stretch, $370. Roberto Demelio Aura Diva Stretch, $754.
BCBG Beret
The beret was all over the fall runways. Janelle of @waityouneedthis looks chic in this faux-pony beret from BCBGMaxAzria.
Shop It: BCBGMAXAZRIA $38
Seiko Diamond Collection Watch
Keeping time has never looked so good. Seiko’s new Diamond collection, worn by Britney from @prettylittlehangers, has arrived just in time for fall.
Shop It: Seiko Diamond Collection $525.
Farsáli Unicorn Essence Antioxidant Primer Serum
Every good makeup look starts with a good base. Farsáli, a favorite of Janelle of @waityouneedthis, has primer serums for a perfect finish every time. Check out their Skintune Blur and Unicorn Essence primer serums at Sephora.
Fenty Gloss Bomb
Fenty makes the ultimate, gotta-have-it lip gloss. Garrett of @omgitsgare shows off his cult favorite Fenty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow and adds extra shimmer with the new Fenty Diamond Bomb. Get them at Sephora.
Shop It: Fenty Gloss Bomb, $18.
Lee Jeans Vintage Modern Union-Alls
A one-piece coverall, like this one from Lee Jeans on Nina from @citizensrunway, is a foolproof fall outfit.
Shop It: Lee Jeans, $138.
Tangle Teezer
@charmsie detangles her hair without worrying about breakage with Tangle Teezer’s new Ultimate Detangler brush. Use it in the shower for knot-free hair.
Shop It: Tangle Teezer, $14.
Timex Addison Watch
Toshiko of @itsnotheritsme shows off the new Addison Timex. With a leather double-wrap strap and contrast stitching, it’s the perfect accessory.
Shop It: Timex Addison, $85.
Marc Jacobs Highliners
@heflawless goes glam using gel Highliners from Marc Jacobs Beauty. The classic liners are now available at Sephora.
Shop It: Marc Jacobs Highliners, $25.
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
Eyeliner queen Kat Von D’s Tattoo Liner is a fan favorite. Her new Dagger Liner allows for even more precision with “dagger-sharp” lines for the perfect winged eye every time. Aimme of @a1delatorre shows us how it’s done.
Shop It:Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, $20. Kat Von D Dagger Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Liner, $20.
Lee Vintage Modern Cropped Trucker Jacket
Toshiko of @itsnotheritsme wears Lee Jeans’ newest denim jacket – complete with statement seaming, a dark rinse, and a cropped silhouette.
Shop It: Lee Vintage Modern Cropped Trucker Jacket, $98.
Asymmetrical Faux Leather-Trimmed Hat
Nina of @citizensrunway pairs a statement bag with a stylish hat.
Shop It: BCBG Ophelia Plaid Leather Satchel, $248. BCBG Asymmetrical Faux Leather-Trimmed Hat, $78.
Farsali Serums
Farsáli, the beauty brand known for its skin primers, has just added “unicorn essence” to its latest formula. Pick it up at Sephora along with the brand's Skintune Blur to keep your makeup looking perfect all day. Check out an application tutorial from @citizensrunway.
Shop It: Farsali Unicorn Essence Antioxidant Primer Serum, $54. Farsali Skintune Blur Perfecting Primer Serum, $54.
Laura Mercier
Laura Mercier’s translucent setting powders are a beauty staple. Annie of @annie.vtrann shows off the latest version, which adds a little glow for a radiant finish.
Shop It: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder $38.
