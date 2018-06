Chilly weather got you down? We're loving Lily Aldridge's Isabel Marant stripes ($283, matchesfashion.com) with a pop of color to brighten up any winter weather day. Check out our top picks for stripe-inspired looks to try yourself.

Shop the look (from left): H&M $25, hm.com; Rag & Bone, $130 (originally $325), nordstrom.com; American Eagle Outfitters, $18, ae.com; Zadig & Voltaire, $139, gilt.com