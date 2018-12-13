These Are the Stores Open on Christmas Day

Image zoom Getty Images

Christmas Day is one of the few days on the calendar where the majority of people agree it’s OK to take time to rest, relax and see what’s under the tree. But that’s not to say that even those of us with the best-laid plans didn’t miss the “batteries not included” memo on that most-wished-for present, or simply need to run out for a last-minute ingredient to prepare a Christmas feast.

But what stores are even open on Christmas Day?

Let’s start with the ones you won’t be able to count on. Some popular stores, like Target, have extended Christmas Eve hours (Target closes as late as 11 p.m. at some locations), but are closed on Christmas Day. And you won’t see several of your other favorites open their doors on Dec. 25 — ALDI, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Publix, Target, Sam’s Club, Costco and Whole Foods are just a few that will also be closed on Christmas Day.

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Sexy Christmas

But there are still a good number of stores open that might help you in a pinch. Below, you’ll find hours for grocery and convenience stores, as well as the details on where you’ll get your coffee if you need an extra boost to fuel your holiday fun.

Grocery Stores

Albertsons: In 2017, most locations were open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Big Saver Foods: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to GOBankingRates.

Bristol Farms: Several locations are open, but with abbreviated hours.

Giant Food: Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morton Williams: The New York City-based chain will be open, but with abbreviated hours.

Pavilions: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to GOBankingRates.

Vons: Several locations were open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. last year.

RELATED: Stores with the Best—and Worst—Return Policies

Convenience Stores & Pharmacies

7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7.

Circle K: Most stores are open 24/7, but may have reduced hours on Christmas Day.

Cumberland Farms: Select locations are open from 7 a.m. to midnight. Last year, the convenience store even offered free coffee to Christmas Day customers.

CVS: Most locations are open on Christmas Day, but with limited hours.

Duane Reade: Select locations are open 24/7, while others are open but have limited hours.

Rite Aid: Select locations are open 24/7, while others are open but have limited hours.

Sheetz: Most stores are open 24/7.

Speedway: Most stores are open 24/7.

Walgreens: Select locations are open 24/7, while others are open but have limited hours.

Wawa: Most locations are open 24/7.

Other Stores

Family Dollar: Most stores are open, but with an abbreviated schedule.

Starbucks: Open with hours varying by location.