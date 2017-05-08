See Simply Be's Gorgeous New Body Confident Swimwear Campaign

Nothing pairs better with a bikini than self confidence. Just ask go-to curvy brand, Simply Be. They're launching an empowering new campaign, #WeAreCurves, starring popular curve model Marquita Pring (above) along with two fresh faces: Ali Tate and Katie Wilcox.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Body Positive Message

#WeAre Curves celebrates women and the skin they're in. It's not just loving yourself, though, but also loving and embracing other women as they are. After all, celebrating our beauty—inside and out—is what inclusivity is all about.

Courtesy

The swim collection the campaign promotes is filled with beautiful prints, bold color, new silhouettes, and a focus on exquisite fit. Women of all sizes can attest to how difficult it is to find a suit that flatters, and Simply Be is crafting suits that are on trend, with the tailoring that every woman wants.

Courtesy

Celebrating being a woman and beautifully crafted swimsuits? No complaints here! Scroll down to see our favorite looks from the collection, then head over to Simply Be to shop your favorites.

Courtesy