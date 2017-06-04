11 One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Rival Your Bikini in Sexiness

Courtesy of Rachel Roy
Lashauna Williams
Jun 04, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Over the past few seasons, the one-piece swimsuit has undergone a dramatic transformation. Where the suits have historically been our simple and modest option (often when we haven't acheived our lofty fitness goals) the one-pieces du jour are all about detail and sex factor—and they're every bit as alluring as your favorite string bikini. 

Think: low necklines, cutouts, hipbone-baring cuts, laceup fronts, and sultry straps. And one of the greatest advantages of these new styles is that you can expose parts of your body that you're comfortable flaunting and conceal the one's you'd rather not. 

On that note, we've collected some of the best one-pieces that are sure to make you sizzle on the beach. With bold colors, fun patterns, and fresh silhouettes, we're sure you'll find something to suit your style. Start with the Rachel Rachel Roy stunner (above, from $106; rachelroy.com) and then scroll down for the rest of our cool picks.

VIDEO: The Evolution of the Swimsuit

1 of 10 Courtesy

One Piece Plunge

Becca by Rebecca Virtue available at everythingbutwater.com $118 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Entwined lace-up swimsuit

Karla Coletto available at net-a-porter.com $235 (originally $335) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Tulsi lace-up swimsuit

Zimmermann available at net-a-porter.com $425 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Paphos Boutique Bandage Plunge One Piece

available at boohoo.com $52 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Shiatsu

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All available at swimsuitsforall.com $56 (originally $92) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Neon Coral Cut Out

available at shoshanna.com $198 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tetiaroa White Bird of Paradise

available at shop.lycheeswimwear.com $180 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Turrini Cross Back One Piece

Rochelle Sara available at modaoperandi.com $370 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Pacifica

available at houseofcb.com $99 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Chiara Banded Cutout One Piece

OYE available at modaoperandi.com $350 SHOP NOW

