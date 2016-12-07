These Are the Jeans Style Star Olivia Palermo Swears by

Sure, Olivia Palermo has an out-of-this-world wardrobe, but not everything she wears comes at an out-of-this-world price.

Take one of her go-to denim brands, for example. Black Orchid, a line of jeans that usually costs $100 to $200, is a favorite of the style star's and she frequently steps out in the brand's slim-fit styles. In the photos above, for example, Palermo's seen wearing two pairs of Black Orchid skinnies on separate occasions. On the left, Palermo expertly styled her jeans ($198; amazon.com) with an embellished H&M jacket (now sold out). On the right, she looks equally chic in Black Orchids paired with a 3.1 Phillip Lim bomber jacket ($850; saksfifthavenue.com) and Jimmy Choo flats ($508, originally $725; net-a-porter.com).

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Once we caught wind of Palermo's habit for wearing Black Orchid, we decided to catch up the brand's founder, Julien Jarmoune, who launched the line in 2008. The reputable designer filled us in on why his designs are so special and gave us his thoughts on having Palermo as a loyal brand follower.

VIDEO: Olivia Palermo Reveals Her Favorite Movies

"Black Orchid is a fashion forward luxury denim brand. We strive for flawless fits, innovative washes, and luxe fabrics," Jarmoune tells InStyle. "Every time Olivia wears Black Orchid it is new and different. I love seeing her in the brand. She is so stylish and pairs all of her looks together flawlessly."

Now that you've also got the scoop, why wait on scoring your own pair of Black Orchids? To get you started, we've rounded several pairs (below) so that you, too, can look high fashion—without paying top dollar. Because honestly, all we want for the holidays is to look just as chic as Palermo. Who doesn't?