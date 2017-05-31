Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour Swag Is Legit Chic Streetwear

Mike Windle/Getty
Kim Duong
May 31, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Sound the alarm: Justin Bieber just dropped his Purpose the Stadium Tour Merch and we’re SO READY—like credit-cards-in-hand ready. The 23-year-old pop star has teamed up with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s leading merchandise and brand management company, to release a leisurewear line coinciding with his highly successful Purpose World Tour.

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style From Sophie Turner

 

Tickets or no tickets, you won’t need to score a seat at his sold-out stadium tour to get your hands on the collection. Hop over to purposetourmerch.com or shop our favorite pieces below. From yoga pants to gym shorts to the iconic ‘STAFF’ long-sleeve, this collection is not one to miss. BETTER BELIEB IT.

 

1 of 4 Courtesy

LOGO GYM SHORTS

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

TEAM LONG-SLEEVE

$50 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

MOTO YOGA PANTS

$60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

DIRT BIKE T-SHIRT

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!