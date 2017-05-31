Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour Swag Is Legit Chic Streetwear

Sound the alarm: Justin Bieber just dropped his Purpose the Stadium Tour Merch and we’re SO READY—like credit-cards-in-hand ready. The 23-year-old pop star has teamed up with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s leading merchandise and brand management company, to release a leisurewear line coinciding with his highly successful Purpose World Tour.

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style From Sophie Turner

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Tickets or no tickets, you won’t need to score a seat at his sold-out stadium tour to get your hands on the collection. Hop over to purposetourmerch.com or shop our favorite pieces below. From yoga pants to gym shorts to the iconic ‘STAFF’ long-sleeve, this collection is not one to miss. BETTER BELIEB IT.