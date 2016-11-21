14 Holiday Gifts That Only Your BFF Would Understand

Anna Hecht
Nov 21, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

BFFs? YAS. LYLAS? Totally.

We all remember our childhood besties. Everything was about signaling to the world that you two were sworn in as best. Friends. Forever.

With the holidays approaching, we’re helping you pick a personalized present for your best friend—just like you did as kids. Except now, it’s not so much about Lisa Frank pencils and matching key chains. Instead, we’re thinking fancy wine subscriptions, gorgeous jewelry, and yes, we did include some just-for-fun options in the mix.

Just like the Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner duos of the world, being BFFs is a special bond, worthy of celebration. To get you started on your holiday shopping for your best gal, see the fun and personalized picks below—for every type of bestie.

1 of 14 Courtesy

For Your Super Organized Friend

This is for the goal-getter girl who loves to plan, organize, and repeat. Shop this Ban.do planner ($12, originally $20; ae.com) and "Agenda Starter Pack" ($14, originally $23; ae.com) complete with pens and stickers.

2 of 14 Courtesy

For Your Fitness Fanatic Friend

We all have that friend who practically lives at the gym. Is that your bestie?

3 of 14 Courtesy

For Your Sassiest Gal Pal

Mean Girls, anyone? Your friend will bust out laughing upon receiving this "You can't sit with us" bracelet. 

4 of 14 Courtesy

For the Friend You Know Everything About

Greetabl, a new gifting service, offers beautifully designed little boxes that unfold to reveal a custom message and gift.

5 of 14 Courtesy

For the Friend You Can't Live Without

Sometimes being apart from your best gal hurts. Give her this patch to keep with her always.

6 of 14 Courtesy

For Your Coffee-Addicted Friend

Sometimes, a girl's just gotta caffeinate. Give your friend a gold-themed coffee break with this stunning thermos.

7 of 14 Courtesy

For Your Cat Lover Bestie

The term “Cat Lady” can sometimes get a bad rep. This book rethinks the concept. Cat Lady Chic is filled with artful pics of "some of the most renowned, beautiful, and accomplished" cat ladies in history—to make your cat lover friend feel good about herself.

8 of 14 Courtesy

For the Friend that Completes You

Matching necklaces serve as a stylish reminder of your BFF—even when you're far apart.

For Your Selfiest Friend

For Your Selfiest Friend

You turn around and she's taking more selfies. Why not treat your pal to the Kardashian-approved selfie tool she needs? 

10 of 14 Courtesy

For the Girl Who Shares Your Humor

She's gonna crack up at the humorous sayings on these holiday-themed pins. "Gangsta wrappa" anyone?

11 of 14 Courtesy

For Your Wine-Enthusiast Friend

Allow your friend a whole new wine experience. With Winebox, a wine subscription service, she can "discover wine by the glass." 

12 of 14 Courtesy

 For Your Bestie that Won't Stop Texting

These are for your pal who's enthusiastic about emojis. She's full of emotion and now her fridge reflects that.

13 of 14 Courtesy

For Your Friend Who Loves Jewelry

We're totally buying these Alex and Ani set of 2 charm bangles for our best gal. 

For Your Friends Fan BFF

For Your Friends Fan BFF

She's the Rachel to your Monica—and vice versa. And she'll totally dig this gift. 

