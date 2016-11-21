14 Holiday Gifts That Only Your BFF Would Understand

BFFs? YAS. LYLAS? Totally.

We all remember our childhood besties. Everything was about signaling to the world that you two were sworn in as best. Friends. Forever.

With the holidays approaching, we’re helping you pick a personalized present for your best friend—just like you did as kids. Except now, it’s not so much about Lisa Frank pencils and matching key chains. Instead, we’re thinking fancy wine subscriptions, gorgeous jewelry, and yes, we did include some just-for-fun options in the mix.

VIDEO: Proof That Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Are #BFFGoals

Just like the Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner duos of the world, being BFFs is a special bond, worthy of celebration. To get you started on your holiday shopping for your best gal, see the fun and personalized picks below—for every type of bestie.