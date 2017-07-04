Celebs Can't Get Enough of This Activewear Brand

Athleisure has been around for a few years now. And I, for one, love that we are taking cool comfy pieces and working them into our everyday wardrobe. And the trend isn't just for us mere mortals: I've been spotting plenty of celebs out and about in cool, sporty separates and sneakers.

After a little research, I've discovered that the hot brand P.E. Nation has been outfitting some of my favorite style stars in chic pieces that I can't wait to take from the gym to brunch.

Whether you want a full-fledged sporty look a la Elle Fanning, or are just looking for some chic pieces to help channel Joan Smalls, Karrueche, or Olivia Palermo, P.E. Nation has the goods for you. Even Gigi Hadid has the cutest sneakers from the brand's collab with Reebok!

