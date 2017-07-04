Celebs Can't Get Enough of This Activewear Brand

Gotham/GC Images; Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lashauna Williams
Jul 03, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

Athleisure has been around for a few years now. And I, for one, love that we are taking cool comfy pieces and working them into our everyday wardrobe. And the trend isn't just for us mere mortals: I've been spotting plenty of celebs out and about in cool, sporty separates and sneakers.

After a little research, I've discovered that the hot brand P.E. Nation has been outfitting some of my favorite style stars in chic pieces that I can't wait to take from the gym to brunch.

Whether you want a full-fledged sporty look a la Elle Fanning, or are just looking for some chic pieces to help channel Joan Smalls, Karrueche, or Olivia Palermo, P.E. Nation has the goods for you. Even Gigi Hadid has the cutest sneakers from the brand's collab with Reebok! 

Scroll down and shop what speaks to you.

1 of 6 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joan Smalls in Delta Time Hoodie

$160 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gigi Hadid in P.E Nation x Reebok Loaded Base Trainer Black Women's Shoes

$47 (originally $93) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elle Fanning in K.O Sublimination Crop and The Scoop Crop Legging

Shop It: Bra, $55 (originally $78); evolvefitwear.com. Legging, $105 (originally $150); revolve.com.

4 of 6 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Karrueche in Pit Stop Crop

$110 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian in the Match Point Jacket

$160 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 INFphoto.com

Olivia Palermo in Reverse Camber Mesh Knit

$240 SHOP NOW

