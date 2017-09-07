The Celeb-Approved T-Shirt You Need in Your Wardrobe

Although our minds are starting to turn towards stocking up on fall wardrobe essentials like crisp button-ups, classic trenches, and chunky sweaters, there's one staple that transcends seasons: a white T-shirt.

No matter the temperature, a classic white tee pairs just as well with distressed jeans as it does tucked into an embellished flared skirt. With that said, we're always on a hunt for one that has a little bit of interest to it.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Take this slashed T-shirt from celeb favorite, n:Philantropy. It has the basic elements that we expect from a white tee but the subtle slashes will definitely make you do a double-take. Some of the most fashionable trendsetters have been spotted in this shirt, so you know it's a keeper.

VIDEO: Dolce & Gabbana Created a T-Shirt in Response to Dressing Melania Trump

Shop It: Harlow Distressed BFF Tee, $72; nphilanthropy.com.

Go glam à la Ashley Graham or take a more laid back approach like Zoe Saldana. Whatever your style may be, this is the T-shirt that will elevate even the most most simplest of looks.

RELATED: The Best White T-Shirts to Wear with Anything

Take a peek at styling ideas below and shop this standout here.