21 Celebrity-Loved Strollers to Wheel Your Baby Around in Style

Choosing the best stroller might initially seem like an easy, fun project, but you might quickly find the task a daunting one as spec sheet after spec sheet leaves you feeling cross-eyed and confused. Now would be a great time to turn to your favorite celebrity parents for a little stroller inspiration.

Whether you’re looking to tackle urban streets with ease, zip through crowded airports, or just take your little one on a leisurely country stroll in a precious Millson Prince vintage pram like the one Kate Middleton favors (above), there’s bound to be a perfect stroller fit for your lifestyle.

Scroll through for some favorite strollers among the celebrity set.

Bugaboo Cameleon3

Celebrity fans: Ginner Goodwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Duff, Amy Poehler

Starting at $1,089 SHOP NOW
Baby Jogger City Mini

Celebrity fans: Mila Kunis, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba, Selma Blair

Starting at $250 SHOP NOW
UPPAbaby VISTA

Celebrity fans: Emily Blunt, Mila Kunis, Zooey Deschanel, Drew Barrymore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christian Bale

Starting from $840 SHOP NOW
Stokke Xplory

Celebrity fans: Olivia Wilde, Stacy Keibler, Tina Fey, Jennifer Hudson, Rachel Weisz

$1,225 SHOP NOW
Bugaboo Bee3

Celebrity fans: Victoria and David Beckham, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Sienna Miller, Kate Hudson

$719 SHOP NOW
4moms Origami

Celebrity fans: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Denise Richards

$849 SHOP NOW
Bugaboo Cameleon3 Classic+ Collection in Grey Mélange

Celebrity fan: Keri Russell

$1149 SHOP NOW
Maclaren Mark II

Celebrity fans: Jessica Alba

Starting at $150 SHOP NOW
BOB Revolution SE Single

Celebrity fans: Megan Fox, Jessica Simpson

$350 SHOP NOW
Stokke Scoot

Celebrity fans: Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Fallon

Starting at $488 SHOP NOW
Bugaboo Buffalo

Celebrity fan: Ellie Kemper

$1239 SHOP NOW
Quinny Moodd

Celebrity fans: Alessandra Ambrosia, Ali Landry

Starting at $450 SHOP NOW
UPPAbaby G-LUXE

Celebrity fans: Chrissy Teigen, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Starting at $208 SHOP NOW
Nuna IVVI

Celebrity fans: Gwen Stefani, Molly Sims

$800 SHOP NOW
Bugaboo Bee3 Van Gogh

Celebrity fans: Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale

$949 SHOP NOW
Stokke Trailz

Celebrity fans: Christy Carlson Romano

$1,149 SHOP NOW
Cybex Priam by Jeremy Scott

$1700 SHOP NOW
Britax 2016 B-Agile

Celebrity fans: Shakira

Starting at $240 SHOP NOW
Nuna MIXX

Celebrity fans: Jessica Biel

$790 SHOP NOW
Maclaren Techno XT

Celebrity fans: Adele

Starting at $359 SHOP NOW
Baby Jogger 2016 City Mini GT

Starting at $316 SHOP NOW

